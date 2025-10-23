Nvidia's homegrown memory design is almost standardized and ready for everyone to use — JEDEC says

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,860
“SOCAMM2 compact DRAM module for AI servers boasts higher speeds and broader compatibility
News
By Aaron Klotz published 15 hours ago
Nvidia-backed SOCAMM needed more refinement to be production-ready
(Image credit: Micron)
SOCAMM2 is on track to become the definitive version of the SOCAMM standard very soon. JEDEC has announced that SOCAMM2's design is nearing completion and will take advantage of the same LPDDR5X memory type as its predecessor. Two upgrades will be added to SOCAMM2: an SPD profile (what most might refer to as a "JEDEC profile") and improved LPDDR5X transfer rates of up to 9600 MT/s.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...-bespoke-socamm1-standard-that-nvidia-created
News
By Aaron Klotz published 15 hours ago
Nvidia-backed SOCAMM needed more refinement to be production-ready
(Image credit: Micron)
SOCAMM2 is on track to become the definitive version of the SOCAMM standard very soon. JEDEC has announced that SOCAMM2's design is nearing completion and will take advantage of the same LPDDR5X memory type as its predecessor. Two upgrades will be added to SOCAMM2: an SPD profile (what most might refer to as a "JEDEC profile") and improved LPDDR5X transfer rates of up to 9600 MT/s.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...-bespoke-socamm1-standard-that-nvidia-created