Nvidia's GTC 2021 keynote was entirely CGI and nobody noticed

https://www.techspot.com/news/90776-nvidia-gtc-2021-keynote-entirely-cgi-nobody-noticed.html


"Mind-blowing: Nvidia has revealed that its GTC 2021 keynote that aired back in April took place entirely in the metaverse - that is, the whole thing was CGI. It was a bold move, but one that allowed Nvidia to demonstrate (if only in hindsight) just how impressive its Omniverse platform truly is."


2021-08-12-image-27.jpg


D57JClQVUAAXQB2.jpg
 
