Nvidia’s GeForce Now has been quietly capping its founders’ frame rates

If you’re grandfathered into the original $5 a month “Founders” tier or pay $100 a year for “Priority” access, then you aren't getting 60 fps. We somehow missed the part where Nvidia raised the monthly fee to $10 per month earlier this year. Even still, Nvidia now offers $200-a-year tier that gives you the power of a RTX 3080. I've been saying to pro cloud gamers that Nvidia is going to raise their price eventually and not only they did but they're punishing those who are grandfathered from their Founders plan.
Here's a list of games that won't go 60fps.
https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/12...-now-cloud-gaming-framerate-cap-fps-cyberpunk
