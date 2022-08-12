Nvidia's GeForce GTX 2080 Prototype Shows Up In The Wild

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
" ascendance22 has bought a prototype GeForce 20-series graphics card carrying the "GTX" branding on eBay. The GeForce GTX 2080 sample appears to be a GeForce RTX 2080 with the same Nvidia Founders Edition cooler and TU104 die, as shown in the GPU-Z image. But apparently, Nvidia disabled the RT cores on this prototype, with the GPU holding a GTX badge and lacking any "GeForce RTX 2080" badging on the front."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidias-geforce-gtx-2080-prototype-shows-up-in-the-wild
