NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 With GDDR6 Memory Shows Up – Entire Turing Family Being Shifted To G6 Memory In 2020

How decent is the 1600 series line? The 1660 / 1660 Super seemed to have some hype at one point
"According to the EEC listing which has been spotted by Videocardz, there's a full list of cards that utilize the custom NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 design. The brand in specific is MSI and there are at least 8 custom variants listed which feature the updated design. Following is the list of all the models that have been listed:"
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Custom Models With GDDR6 Memory Leak
NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 might be getting a silent update by AIBs to GDDR6 memory if the recent listings at EEC are anything to go by.
wccftech.com