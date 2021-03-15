Nvidia's GeForce GPU shortage isn't improving anytime soon...or later.

Krenum
"Do you want the good news or the bad news first? I'm going to make the call for you, my rhetorical friend: The bad news is that Nvidia's GPU supply will continue to be royally screwed (a suddenly more now phrase...) throughout the rest of the year. Digitimes (via Sweclockers) is reporting that, despite Nvidia's own hints to the contrary, the graphics card shortage isn't going to be eased by Q3 this year".
https://www.pcgamer.com/nvidia-gpu-shortage-good-news-bad-news/
