Nvidia's GeForce GPU shortage isn't improving anytime soon...or later.

Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
17,396
"Do you want the good news or the bad news first? I'm going to make the call for you, my rhetorical friend: The bad news is that Nvidia's GPU supply will continue to be royally screwed (a suddenly more now phrase...) throughout the rest of the year. Digitimes (via Sweclockers) is reporting that, despite Nvidia's own hints to the contrary, the graphics card shortage isn't going to be eased by Q3 this year".

https://www.pcgamer.com/nvidia-gpu-shortage-good-news-bad-news/
 
D

deruberhanyok

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,940
Polaris and Pascal for everybody!

what? Those are selling out?

Uh... Maxwell and Fiji for everybody?

no?

anyone?
 
T

THRESHIN

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 29, 2002
Messages
3,285
At this rate next gen will be out before supply problem is fixed. Current gen will one day be collector's items just due to rarity.
 
Axman

Axman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2005
Messages
7,151
Well, with AMD getting more wafers from Apple, actually, that might lead to an increase in product availability from Nvidia, assuming it hits the commercial market, anyway.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top