Nvidia's GeForce GPU shortage isn't improving anytime soon...or later.

"Do you want the good news or the bad news first? I'm going to make the call for you, my rhetorical friend: The bad news is that Nvidia's GPU supply will continue to be royally screwed (a suddenly morephrase...) throughout the rest of the year. Digitimes (via Sweclockers ) is reporting that, despite Nvidia's own hints to the contrary, the graphics card shortage isn't going to be eased by Q3 this year".