Nvidia's first desktop PC chip lands this month — Asus leads with Ascend GX10 Grace Blackwell desktop platform

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,066
Curious ..
"Nvidia's GB10 Superchip system-in-package (SiP) integrates a Grace CPU that packs 10 high-performance Arm Cortex-X925 cores running up to 3.90 GHz with 10 power-efficient Cortex-A725 cores, alongside a Blackwell GPU capable of delivering 1 PetaFLOPS of FP4 compute throughput for AI workloads. The SiP features a 256-bit memory interface supporting 128GB of unified LPDDR5X memory, reaching bandwidths up to 273 GB/s, which is comparable to the memory subsystem of Apple's M4 Pro.
Nvidia positions the GB10 platform as an AI solution that delivers data center–level performance in a compact form-factor suitable for workstations and edge deployments. The unit is expected to come at a steep price, though, something that Asus does not clear up at this point.
Nvidia emphasizes the SiP's unified memory architecture, massive FP4 throughput, and strong single-thread performance as key advantages over traditional CPU-GPU setups. In this way, Nvidia presents GB10 as an ideal solution for building and running LLMs, generative AI applications, and other demanding workloads on desktop-class systems.
However, leaked performance Geekbench figures of the GB10 may disappoint. When it comes to general-purpose compute in Geekbench, the GB10 is close to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and near Apple's M3 processor, based on the leaked scores. Given that this processor targets AI workstation use cases, high single-thread performance remains an important factor."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...-ascend-gx10-grace-blackwell-desktop-platform
