  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Nvidia's first desktop PC chip lands this month — Asus leads with Ascend GX10 Grace Blackwell desktop platform

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,066
Curious ..

"Nvidia's GB10 Superchip system-in-package (SiP) integrates a Grace CPU that packs 10 high-performance Arm Cortex-X925 cores running up to 3.90 GHz with 10 power-efficient Cortex-A725 cores, alongside a Blackwell GPU capable of delivering 1 PetaFLOPS of FP4 compute throughput for AI workloads. The SiP features a 256-bit memory interface supporting 128GB of unified LPDDR5X memory, reaching bandwidths up to 273 GB/s, which is comparable to the memory subsystem of Apple's M4 Pro.


Nvidia positions the GB10 platform as an AI solution that delivers data center–level performance in a compact form-factor suitable for workstations and edge deployments. The unit is expected to come at a steep price, though, something that Asus does not clear up at this point.

Nvidia emphasizes the SiP's unified memory architecture, massive FP4 throughput, and strong single-thread performance as key advantages over traditional CPU-GPU setups. In this way, Nvidia presents GB10 as an ideal solution for building and running LLMs, generative AI applications, and other demanding workloads on desktop-class systems.

However, leaked performance Geekbench figures of the GB10 may disappoint. When it comes to general-purpose compute in Geekbench, the GB10 is close to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and near Apple's M3 processor, based on the leaked scores. Given that this processor targets AI workstation use cases, high single-thread performance remains an important factor."

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...-ascend-gx10-grace-blackwell-desktop-platform
 
erek said:
Given that this processor targets AI workstation use cases, high single-thread performance remains an important factor."
Click to expand...

The Single-thread Geekbench score is just barely higher than the Single-thread score for the Snapdragon Elite CPU in my Samsung S25 Ultra phone.

And TBH, we've all seen how Nvidia has prioritized data-centers and thrown consumers under the bus because they are less profitable. If they are barely willing to sell $2000 videocards to people, I don't see them realistically making a huge push into general-purpose desktop computing either. It's not a coincidence that literally every single paragraph in that article mentions "AI" between 1-5 times. Nvidia doesn't care about desktop users. They do care about investors blindly throwing money at AI though.
 
DejaWiz said:
Uh, something something Crysis?
Click to expand...
Supposedly it has high single thread performance, so it might actually be the most Crysis-friendly CPU we've seen in a while. Well, I mean aside from not supporting any of the required APIs & drivers.
 
erek said:
Curious ..

"Nvidia's GB10 Superchip system-in-package (SiP) integrates a Grace CPU that packs 10 high-performance Arm Cortex-X925 cores running up to 3.90 GHz with 10 power-efficient Cortex-A725 cores, alongside a Blackwell GPU capable of delivering 1 PetaFLOPS of FP4 compute throughput for AI workloads. The SiP features a 256-bit memory interface supporting 128GB of unified LPDDR5X memory, reaching bandwidths up to 273 GB/s, which is comparable to the memory subsystem of Apple's M4 Pro.


Nvidia positions the GB10 platform as an AI solution that delivers data center–level performance in a compact form-factor suitable for workstations and edge deployments. The unit is expected to come at a steep price, though, something that Asus does not clear up at this point.

Nvidia emphasizes the SiP's unified memory architecture, massive FP4 throughput, and strong single-thread performance as key advantages over traditional CPU-GPU setups. In this way, Nvidia presents GB10 as an ideal solution for building and running LLMs, generative AI applications, and other demanding workloads on desktop-class systems.

However, leaked performance Geekbench figures of the GB10 may disappoint. When it comes to general-purpose compute in Geekbench, the GB10 is close to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and near Apple's M3 processor, based on the leaked scores. Given that this processor targets AI workstation use cases, high single-thread performance remains an important factor."

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...-ascend-gx10-grace-blackwell-desktop-platform
Click to expand...
The leak is weird, and I don’t trust it.
It doesn’t even display the correct ARM version information for the chip and has other contradictions as well.
I’m sure the ARM performance will be average’ish I mean the system is ment to be a small much cheaper version of a DGX system. But I’m also pretty sure it will be better than the old leaks suggest.
 
GotNoRice said:
The Single-thread Geekbench score is just barely higher than the Single-thread score for the Snapdragon Elite CPU in my Samsung S25 Ultra phone.

And TBH, we've all seen how Nvidia has prioritized data-centers and thrown consumers under the bus because they are less profitable. If they are barely willing to sell $2000 videocards to people, I don't see them realistically making a huge push into general-purpose desktop computing either. It's not a coincidence that literally every single paragraph in that article mentions "AI" between 1-5 times. Nvidia doesn't care about desktop users. They do care about investors blindly throwing money at AI though.
Click to expand...
Yeah I expect this machine to start at $3k then work up from there. Though I’m surprised it’s ASUS and not Lenovo.
 
GotNoRice said:
The Single-thread Geekbench score is just barely higher than the Single-thread score for the Snapdragon Elite CPU in my Samsung S25 Ultra phone.
Click to expand...
An other way to describe a 3096 score would be to say same as a 14900kf-ryzen 7000 series, it is not like that Samsung S25 ultra is not really high or that a 2024 arm cortex-x925 would suprisingly end up matching the M4


Lakados said:
Yeah I expect this machine to start at $3k then work up from there. Though I’m surprised it’s ASUS and not Lenovo.
Click to expand...
Lenovo thinkstation PGX (hp-dell also have version), Q3-2025 normally.
https://news.lenovo.com/all-new-lenovo-thinkstation-pgx-big-ai-innovation-in-a-small-form-factor/
 
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Asus-...g-1-petaflop-of-AI-performance.1052023.0.html
https://www.fudzilla.com/news/pc-hardware/61313-asus-touts-gx10-ai-arrival-on-22-july

Looks like the first units will be shipping July 22. Not sure if everyone is going to have them ready for the 22nd launch.

LOL you can reserve yours now. :)
https://marketplace.nvidia.com/en-us/developer/dgx-spark/
https://www.connect.asus.com/notify-me-202503?utm_source=nvidia
https://www.dell.com/en-us/dt/lp/dell-pro-max-nvidia-ai-dev?utm_source=nvidia
https://www.gigabyte.com/Consumer/ai-top/AI-TOP-ATOM/?utm_source=nvidia
https://reinvent.hp.com/HPZGXNano?utm_source=nvidia
https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/workstation-ai/?utm_source=nvidia
https://ipc.msi.com/product_detail/...rcomputer/EdgeXpert-MS-C931?utm_source=nvidia

That is 6 OEMs so far anyway.
 
This is running nvidia's version of ubuntu

Windows is a long long long while away
 
Marees said:
This is running nvidia's version of ubuntu

Windows is a long long long while away
Click to expand...
What makes you think windows will ever be a thing for these.... or be required to be? (really these are for AI development. Windows is hardly the best option for that) The entire point of these is to work on models that may at some point be migrated to big Nvidia iron... which will also be on Linux.
Windows sucks on x86 as it is. Honestly the companies trying to make ARM happen should really consider loosing MS phone numbers. The consumer version of these, I wouldn't be shocked to see Nvidia pushing Linux for gaming within this calendar year.
 
Last edited:
ChadD said:
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Asus-...g-1-petaflop-of-AI-performance.1052023.0.html
https://www.fudzilla.com/news/pc-hardware/61313-asus-touts-gx10-ai-arrival-on-22-july

Looks like the first units will be shipping July 22. Not sure if everyone is going to have them ready for the 22nd launch.

LOL you can reserve yours now. :)
https://marketplace.nvidia.com/en-us/developer/dgx-spark/
https://www.connect.asus.com/notify-me-202503?utm_source=nvidia
https://www.dell.com/en-us/dt/lp/dell-pro-max-nvidia-ai-dev?utm_source=nvidia
https://www.gigabyte.com/Consumer/ai-top/AI-TOP-ATOM/?utm_source=nvidia
https://reinvent.hp.com/HPZGXNano?utm_source=nvidia
https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/workstation-ai/?utm_source=nvidia
https://ipc.msi.com/product_detail/...rcomputer/EdgeXpert-MS-C931?utm_source=nvidia

That is 6 OEMs so far anyway.
Click to expand...
Sep-15 at the earliest

Marees said:

NVIDIA DGX Spark misses ‘July launch’ — pushed to September​


https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-dgx-spark-fails-to-launch-on-time
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top