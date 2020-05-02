NVIDIA’s chief scientist developed a low-cost, open-source ventilator

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,807
Pretty cool
"The ventilator has been tested successfully on a lung simulator, and Dally is now in the process of applying for an emergency use authorization from the FDA. That’s the same fast-tracked approval that NASA recently received for its ventilator design. If Dally’s device is approved, the next step will be finding a way to manufacture it, which as other companies have found, is a significant challenge.
“I hope that we do not get so many people sick that we run out of ventilators,” Dally told NVIDIA. “But I want to make sure that if we do, something like this is ready.”"
https://www.engadget.com/nvidia-open-source-ventilator-design-165732445.html
"The ventilator has been tested successfully on a lung simulator, and Dally is now in the process of applying for an emergency use authorization from the FDA. That’s the same fast-tracked approval that NASA recently received for its ventilator design. If Dally’s device is approved, the next step will be finding a way to manufacture it, which as other companies have found, is a significant challenge.
“I hope that we do not get so many people sick that we run out of ventilators,” Dally told NVIDIA. “But I want to make sure that if we do, something like this is ready.”"
https://www.engadget.com/nvidia-open-source-ventilator-design-165732445.html