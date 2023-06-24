Nvidia's ChatGPT monopoly is going to be worse for gamers than crypto ever was

Crypto bros were buying gaming GPUs to mine depleting supplies and inflating prices at a sales/consumer level.

AI is depleting things at the manufacturing level, forcing Nvidia to shift their TSMC orders and completely reallocate supply.

Crypto we at least had a chance to bid or buy the retail parts, AI is ensuring that the Nvidia silicon allotment isn't even making it to consumer product retail channels, meaning we don't even get the chance to pay 3x MSRP for it, it simply doesn't exist for us.

We can make fun of AI as being the latest fad or whatever, the real-world business cases for it have been made, Enterprise sees the potential and impact of having "AI" take over many tasks that were previously not feasible, labor-intensive, or just so mind-numbing that hiring staff was not possible. So there is a real-world benefit to buying $250K in Nvidia GPUs to save $3M in payroll over 5 years as staff are "retired" or straight up replaced with automated systems.



The replacement of people with machines is not new, this is just the latest iteration.