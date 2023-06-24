Nvidia's ChatGPT monopoly is going to be worse for gamers than crypto ever was

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,250
"Neural network training, much like cryptomining, is only really possible with a lot of hardware and a lot of time. You can maybe train a basic neural network that can identify a picture of a cat for a college computer science course on the Nvidia GPU you have at home, but that's about it.
In order to power the kind of massive models behind ChatGPT and others, you need lots of compute, as they say, and so you need large-scale GPU operations to make this whole thing work. If this sounds like crypto, that's because it is.
Only now, instead of independent operators getting a reverse mortgage on their house so they can buy up the best graphics cards to build a mining operation in a warehouse, you have the likes of Google, Microsoft, and many other massive industrial players who are going to need a lot of AI hardware to continuously train their models.
There is also the potential for independent operators to have a place in this new paradigm since distributed computing and processing of training data are absolutely on the table. Rather than buy the hardware to get the compute you need, you might be able to rent it out instead from a pool of operators when you need it to save on overhead.
Either way, there's going to be a lot of demand for Nvidia hardware, and there is only so much supply out there. Sales of Nvidia's midrange GPUs have been fairly flat among gamers this year, so there's still plenty of stock available right now. But generative AI has pretty much hit the scene like a meteor from space, so the market is still adapting to the new reality.
It won't be long before it does, though, and distributed computing platforms like Folding@home show how easy it is to roll out distributed data processing tools. Unlike the cryptomining pools that went bust when the bubble burst, though, generative AI isn't going anywhere. The additional demand for graphics card stock will only grow and remain durable where
crypto could not."
GPU farm hard at work training models on your personal data:
Gamers in line waiting to get GPUs:
Source: https://www.techradar.com/computing...g-to-be-worse-for-gamers-than-crypto-ever-was
GPU farm hard at work training models on your personal data:
Gamers in line waiting to get GPUs:
