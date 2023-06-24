Nvidia's ChatGPT monopoly is going to be worse for gamers than crypto ever was

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
10,250
"Neural network training, much like cryptomining, is only really possible with a lot of hardware and a lot of time. You can maybe train a basic neural network that can identify a picture of a cat for a college computer science course on the Nvidia GPU you have at home, but that's about it.

In order to power the kind of massive models behind ChatGPT and others, you need lots of compute, as they say, and so you need large-scale GPU operations to make this whole thing work. If this sounds like crypto, that's because it is.

Only now, instead of independent operators getting a reverse mortgage on their house so they can buy up the best graphics cards to build a mining operation in a warehouse, you have the likes of Google, Microsoft, and many other massive industrial players who are going to need a lot of AI hardware to continuously train their models.

There is also the potential for independent operators to have a place in this new paradigm since distributed computing and processing of training data are absolutely on the table. Rather than buy the hardware to get the compute you need, you might be able to rent it out instead from a pool of operators when you need it to save on overhead.

Either way, there's going to be a lot of demand for Nvidia hardware, and there is only so much supply out there. Sales of Nvidia's midrange GPUs have been fairly flat among gamers this year, so there's still plenty of stock available right now. But generative AI has pretty much hit the scene like a meteor from space, so the market is still adapting to the new reality.

It won't be long before it does, though, and distributed computing platforms like Folding@home show how easy it is to roll out distributed data processing tools. Unlike the cryptomining pools that went bust when the bubble burst, though, generative AI isn't going anywhere. The additional demand for graphics card stock will only grow and remain durable where
crypto could not."

GPU farm hard at work training models on your personal data:
1687570727259.png


Gamers in line waiting to get GPUs:
1687570738688.png


Source: https://www.techradar.com/computing...g-to-be-worse-for-gamers-than-crypto-ever-was
 
  • Like
Reactions: Sherk
like this
Crypto bros were buying gaming GPUs to mine depleting supplies and inflating prices at a sales/consumer level.
AI is depleting things at the manufacturing level, forcing Nvidia to shift their TSMC orders and completely reallocate supply.
Crypto we at least had a chance to bid or buy the retail parts, AI is ensuring that the Nvidia silicon allotment isn't even making it to consumer product retail channels, meaning we don't even get the chance to pay 3x MSRP for it, it simply doesn't exist for us.
We can make fun of AI as being the latest fad or whatever, the real-world business cases for it have been made, Enterprise sees the potential and impact of having "AI" take over many tasks that were previously not feasible, labor-intensive, or just so mind-numbing that hiring staff was not possible. So there is a real-world benefit to buying $250K in Nvidia GPUs to save $3M in payroll over 5 years as staff are "retired" or straight up replaced with automated systems.

The replacement of people with machines is not new, this is just the latest iteration.
 
It's as if the DGX systems don't exist or something. Sounds like a badly written article.
 
Slade said:
It's as if the DGX systems don't exist or something. Sounds like a badly written article.
Click to expand...
They do exist but Nvidia's Silicon agreements are set in stone, every DGX system they sell is 10 or more consumer GPU's that never get made.
People ask "WTF is Nvidia thinking with this shit!" when they look at the 4060 and the 4060TI, the answer is they don't want demand there, they made what they had to to cover a 2 year gap and stopped, the pricing/performance ratio exists there so they can reduce consumer demand and free up space at TSMC to build more DGX machines.
Nvidia will gladly hand AMD a $2000 check if it means SalesForce cuts them one for $200K in its place.
 
Last edited:
I'm not really convinced it's going to take over yet and be as sustainable of a business as gaming will be. Once companies spend the money up front for that compute they won't upgrade as often, you really only need that compute to train the model. I think they'll make a lot of money for a few years but it'll burn out quickly. The other thing they could do is move their gaming stuff back to Samsung so I don't know that it's even relevant, or they could move to intel after blackwell.
 
Lakados said:
Crypto bros were buying gaming GPUs to mine depleting supplies and inflating prices at a sales/consumer level.
AI is depleting things at the manufacturing level, forcing Nvidia to shift their TSMC orders and completely reallocate supply.
Crypto we at least had a chance to bid or buy the retail parts, AI is ensuring that the Nvidia silicon allotment isn't even making it to consumer product retail channels, meaning we don't even get the chance to pay 3x MSRP for it, it simply doesn't exist for us.
We can make fun of AI as being the latest fad or whatever, the real-world business cases for it have been made, Enterprise sees the potential and impact of having "AI" take over many tasks that were previously not feasible, labor-intensive, or just so mind-numbing that hiring staff was not possible. So there is a real-world benefit to buying $250K in Nvidia GPUs to save $3M in payroll over 5 years as staff are "retired" or straight up replaced with automated systems.

The replacement of people with machines is not new, this is just the latest iteration.
Click to expand...
With almost no competition in this space, can we really blame Nvidia for such a business move though? I mean, if their competitors put on their big girl panties and actually made an effort to provide something worth fighting over, maybe we wouldn't be in such a position, right?
 
ZeroBarrier said:
With almost no competition in this space, can we really blame Nvidia for such a business move though? I mean, if their competitors put on their big girl panties and actually made an effort to provide something worth fighting over, maybe we wouldn't be in such a position, right?
Click to expand...
Not even that, TSMC is at capacity, so even if AMD and Intel had products that competed in that space it simply moves the goalpost, it would instead deplete their product range accordingly so we are still fighting over scraps but now we get the illusion of choice between 3 different slightly more available nonexistent product ranges instead of the one, so the same number of consumer GPU's exist for us to fight over but the color of the logo changes.
Honestly, Intel Foundry Services offering something comparable, better than, or just cheaper than TSMC is our only faint glimmer of hope here, because the lot of us combined are left competing against bank accounts that dwarf our combined efforts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top