NVIDIA’s Ampere GPU Likely Delayed To Q4 2020, And Its Not Just Because Of Coronavirus

"Up next, you have the GA104 GPU which should end up in the RTX 2080 replacement (the RTX 3080?) with 48 SMs (3072 CUDA cores based on old proportion, 6144 new). This is very slightly more than the RTX 2080 at 46 SMs. Coupled with higher performance throughput and the doubled RTX cores you are once again looking at significant performance increases if this turns out to be true. According to the rumor, the RTX 3080 GPU will be coupled with 8GB/16GB of vRAM and a 256-bit bus width.
While I don't know if this rumor has any truth to it (as a gamer, I wish it does), it does make for a very interesting read with a cup of tea. One thing is for sure, the hype for NVIDIA's Ampere GPU is at an all-time high and everything points to the company getting ready to launch those at GTC 2020 this year with Jensen personally inviting the press to attend."
https://wccftech.com/nvidias-ampere...2020-and-its-not-just-because-of-coronavirus/