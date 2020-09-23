NVIDIA's Ampere-based Quadro RTX Graphics Card Pictured

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,489
"As for specifications, "Moore's Law is Dead," shared a handful alleged specifications that include maxing out of the "GA102" silicon, with all its 42 TPCs (84 SMs) enabled, working out to 10,752 CUDA cores. As detailed in an older story about the next-gen Quadro, NVIDIA is prioritizing memory size over bandwidth, which means this card will receive 48 GB of conventional 16 Gbps GDDR6 memory across the GPU's 384-bit wide memory interface. The 48 GB is achieved using twenty four 16 Gbit GDDR6 memory chips (two chips per 32-bit wide data-path). This configuration provides 768 GB/s of memory bandwidth, which is only 8 GB/s higher than that of the GeForce RTX 3080. The release date of the next-gen Quadro RTX will depend largely on the supply of 16 Gbit GDDR6 memory chips, with leading memory manufacturers expecting 2021 shipping, unless NVIDIA has secured an early production batch."
https://www.techpowerup.com/272492/nvidias-ampere-based-quadro-rtx-graphics-card-pictured
https://www.techpowerup.com/272492/nvidias-ampere-based-quadro-rtx-graphics-card-pictured