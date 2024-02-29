Nvidia would like to do a premium gaming handheld

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Why should AMD have all the fun
~MLID sources
Switch 2 is the opposite of "premium"
Switch 2 will be on 8mm Samsung-Ampere base probably max at $400 USD, by 2025 it will be in the middle.
Ryzen Z1 APU launched for $700, I would imagine a $500 that scale to $700 for the top end sku memory-harddrive option is more what high end for handheld would mean.They have all the fun because they realize that most people aren't going to spend $1000+ on a handheld like the leather jacket mafia is going to want to charge.
The current PC handhelds have made me a believer in the form factor - I'd be on board for a new high-end Shield Portable (preferably not Android based).
I would almost guarantee that they are going to be android-based because they are on arm and it's easier to just use Android especially since they have been doing it for years with the shield line.
https://www.reuters.com/technology/...c-chips-major-new-challenge-intel-2023-10-23/
Nvidia has quietly begun designing central processing units (CPUs) that would run Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) Windows operating system and use technology from Arm Holdings(O9Ty.F), , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.... Microsoft's plans take aim at Apple, which has nearly doubled its market share in the three years since releasing its own Arm-based chips in-house for its Mac computers, according to preliminary third-quarter data from research firm IDC.
Nvidia and AMD could sell PC chips as soon as 2025, one of the people familiar with the matter said.
Seem to be about Microsoft exclusive deal to use only Qualcomm for their ARM Chips that end next year that create talks, I imagine the surface tablet-laptop, voltera and other already on arm product would be what would be in the air for 2024 and possibly the next Xbox, I imagine you want to know a year or 2 before launch.
I remember when Nvidia made x86 chipsets. They weren't that great, but still better than VIA.
I sure wouldn't expect their first attempt in 15+ years to be a grand slam.
From what I remember, and keep in mind this was like 20 years ago, was issues with overclocking, which was a big deal back then (for me at least). It would cause weird USB problems. BIOS settings that didn't work correctly. Big problems with DMA and hard drives, especially when using RAID cards. Also, generally poor performance vs Nvidia chipset.What were the main issues with Via motherboard chipsets? They have always been trouble free for me and I've had lots of them over the years.
Think more like a Surface Handheld $$$$
Maybe 3nm Blackwell & qualcomm/Intel/custom ARM CPU running DLSS 5
Yeah Moore's Law is Dead youtube channel, just had a Switch 2 leak. They said it will be Ampere based, with some lovelace features backported (I'm guessing the tensor cores will be newer. And some of the registers for shader function will probably be newer, etc). And by the time it actually launches, should be quite affordable.Switch 2 will be on 8mm Samsung-Ampere base probably max at $400 USD, by 2025 it will be in the middle.
Hopefully this ends up as some variant of Steam Deck.Mediatek speculated to be working on gaming handled SoC with Nvidia GPU
https://x.com/XpeaGPU/status/1790588407942684944