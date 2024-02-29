Nvidia would like to do a premium gaming handheld

kirbyrj said:
They have all the fun because they realize that most people aren't going to spend $1000+ on a handheld like the leather jacket mafia is going to want to charge.
Ryzen Z1 APU launched for $700, I would imagine a $500 that scale to $700 for the top end sku memory-harddrive option is more what high end for handheld would mean.
 
LukeTbk said:
A GPD Win4 is already ~$1300, so there is a market for higher end parts somewhere.
 
The current PC handhelds have made me a believer in the form factor - I'd be on board for a new high-end Shield Portable (preferably not Android based).
 
SeymourGore said:
I would almost guarantee that they are going to be android-based because they are on arm and it's easier to just use Android especially since they have been doing it for years with the shield line.
 
kirbyrj said:
Check thread below. (Microsoft’s exclusive deal with Qualcomm is expiring soon)

LukeTbk said:
The original article:
https://www.reuters.com/technology/...c-chips-major-new-challenge-intel-2023-10-23/
Nvidia has quietly begun designing central processing units (CPUs) that would run Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) Windows operating system and use technology from Arm Holdings(O9Ty.F), , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.... Microsoft's plans take aim at Apple, which has nearly doubled its market share in the three years since releasing its own Arm-based chips in-house for its Mac computers, according to preliminary third-quarter data from research firm IDC.
....
Nvidia and AMD could sell PC chips as soon as 2025, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

Seem to be about Microsoft exclusive deal to use only Qualcomm for their ARM Chips that end next year that create talks, I imagine the surface tablet-laptop, voltera and other already on arm product would be what would be in the air for 2024 and possibly the next Xbox, I imagine you want to know a year or 2 before launch.
I remember when Nvidia made x86 chipsets. They weren't that great, but still better than VIA.

I sure wouldn't expect their first attempt in 15+ years to be a grand slam.
 
Astral Abyss said:
I remember when Nvidia made x86 chipsets. They weren't that great, but still better than VIA.

What were the main issues with Via motherboard chipsets? They have always been trouble free for me and I've had lots of them over the years.
 
ZodaEX said:
From what I remember, and keep in mind this was like 20 years ago, was issues with overclocking, which was a big deal back then (for me at least). It would cause weird USB problems. BIOS settings that didn't work correctly. Big problems with DMA and hard drives, especially when using RAID cards. Also, generally poor performance vs Nvidia chipset.
 
Going from very fuzzy memory, at least before the nForce2, enterprise like game studio favoring stability went more with Via than Nvidia (OC not being as important for them), but all good be all wrong, low sample size anecdote.
 
Via was awesome for supplying Windows 98 and Windows 2000 drivers for long long past their official support window. I have a via based computer that triple boots Win98, Win 2000 and Windows 7 X64.
 
Celcius said:
Isn't that already the Switch 2?
Marees said:
Switch 2 is the opposite of "premium"

Think more like a Surface Handheld $$$$

Maybe 3nm Blackwell & qualcomm/Intel/custom ARM CPU running DLSS 5
LukeTbk said:
Switch 2 will be on 8mm Samsung-Ampere base probably max at $400 USD, by 2025 it will be in the middle.
Yeah Moore's Law is Dead youtube channel, just had a Switch 2 leak. They said it will be Ampere based, with some lovelace features backported (I'm guessing the tensor cores will be newer. And some of the registers for shader function will probably be newer, etc). And by the time it actually launches, should be quite affordable.

Also according to the leak, AMD bid "hard" for Switch 2.

IMO, I think Nvidia's best move is to make a deal with Valve to have an Nvidia variant of the Steamdeck 2. I say that because, Valve has already done a ton of excellent work getting the OS working well and supporting games. It would be stupid for gamers if Nvidia tried to do their own complete thing.

I'd then like to see Valve be bullish and make it so that AMD and Nvidia can both supply hardware for Steamdeck 2. Rather than one or the other having the exclusive.
 
Nvidia would have to put more support behind the open source Linux driver (nouveau) to court Valve in such a way. Maybe Valve would be ok with the standard closed source driver package if the deal was saucy enough but that would necessitate a lot of coordination and testing whenever there were code changes upstream and that would be a nightmare, I imagine.
 
