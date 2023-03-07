Nvidia Will Use Intel’s Arizona Fabs To Make GPUs Says CEO

erek
TSMC is a scary single point of failure
"NVIDIA's Server Boards For ChatGPT Cost An Estimated $200,000 Each
Mr. Huang's interview with CNBC covered his firm's early bet on artificial intelligence and deep learning, which saw skepticism all around, including Wall Street. Since then, NVIDIA has come a long way, and its products are used in various applications such as ChatGPT, healthcare and even supercomputers."
Source: https://wccftech.com/nvidia-will-use-intels-arizona-fabs-to-make-gpus-says-ceo/
