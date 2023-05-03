NVIDIA will present around 20 research papers at SIGGRAPH, the year’s most important computer graphics conference

erek
erek
[H]F Junkie
Awe, SIGGRAPH
“These are just the highlights — read more about all the NVIDIA papers at SIGGRAPH. NVIDIA will also present six courses, four talks and two Emerging Technology demos at the conference, with topics including path tracing, telepresence and diffusion models for generative AI.
NVIDIA Research has hundreds of scientists and engineers worldwide, with teams focused on topics including AI, computer graphics, computer vision, self-driving cars and robotics.”
Source: https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2023/05/02/graphics-research-advances-generative-ai-next-frontier/
