Nvidia will add anti-mining flags to the rest of its RTX 3000 GPU series going forward

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...flags-to-the-rest-of-its-rtx-3000-gpu-series/
"Nvidia's Tuesday announcement confirmed that most consumer-grade GPUs coming out of the company's factories, ranging from the RTX 3060 Ti to the RTX 3080, will ship with a new sticker to indicate a "Lite Hash Rate," or "LHR," on the hardware, driver, and BIOS level".
*[Update, 2:18 pm EDT: In an email interview with Ars, Del Rizzo clarifies that "Ethereum represents more than 90 percent of GPU-mineable coin rewards, so that's our focus currently." He also points to the new SKUs' hashing rate being affected by "a similar process to what we announced with the original RTX 3060, in that the lite hash rate uses a secure handshake between the driver, the RTX GPU silicon, and the BIOS (firmware)."]
**Tuesday's Nvidia blog post concludes with an assurance that "we believe this additional step will get more GeForce cards at better prices into the hands of gamers everywhere."
