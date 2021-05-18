Nvidia will add anti-mining flags to the rest of its RTX 3000 GPU series going forward

Ranulfo said: Will Leather Jacket-man drop prices too? Since, well... you can't mine eth etc. in your non game time to make up for the insane prices of said gpus. Click to expand...

Leather Jacket man put Best Buy in charge of selling at MSRP, whether or not you'll be able to get one at MSRP is debatable. But I guess making them less desirable to miners gives us a better chance than before.