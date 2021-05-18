Nvidia will add anti-mining flags to the rest of its RTX 3000 GPU series going forward

Krenum

Krenum

Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
17,777
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...flags-to-the-rest-of-its-rtx-3000-gpu-series/

"Nvidia's Tuesday announcement confirmed that most consumer-grade GPUs coming out of the company's factories, ranging from the RTX 3060 Ti to the RTX 3080, will ship with a new sticker to indicate a "Lite Hash Rate," or "LHR," on the hardware, driver, and BIOS level".

*[Update, 2:18 pm EDT: In an email interview with Ars, Del Rizzo clarifies that "Ethereum represents more than 90 percent of GPU-mineable coin rewards, so that's our focus currently." He also points to the new SKUs' hashing rate being affected by "a similar process to what we announced with the original RTX 3060, in that the lite hash rate uses a secure handshake between the driver, the RTX GPU silicon, and the BIOS (firmware)."]

**Tuesday's Nvidia blog post concludes with an assurance that "we believe this additional step will get more GeForce cards at better prices into the hands of gamers everywhere."
 
R

Ranulfo

Joined
Feb 9, 2006
Messages
2,324
Will Leather Jacket-man drop prices too? Since, well... you can't mine eth etc. in your non game time to make up for the insane prices of said gpus.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,901
Didn't the last anti-mining measures get defeated in less than two weeks?

Is there any reason to believe these will work any better?
 
Krenum

Krenum

Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
17,777
Ranulfo said:
Will Leather Jacket-man drop prices too? Since, well... you can't mine eth etc. in your non game time to make up for the insane prices of said gpus.
Leather Jacket man put Best Buy in charge of selling at MSRP, whether or not you'll be able to get one at MSRP is debatable. But I guess making them less desirable to miners gives us a better chance than before.
 
