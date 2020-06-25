Nvidia Warns Windows Gamers of Serious Graphics Driver Bugs

erek
"The final vGPU flaw (CVE‑2020‑5971) stems from the software reading from a buffer by using buffer access mechanisms (such as indexes or pointers) that reference memory locations after the targeted buffer. This could lead to code execution, DoS, escalated privileges, or information disclosure.
It’s only the latest slew of patches that Nvidia has issued. Earlier in March, the company fixed several high-severity vulnerabilities in its graphics driver, which can be exploited by a local attacker to launch DoS or code-execution attacks. Last year, Nvidia issued fixes for high-severity flaws in two popular gaming products, including its graphics driver for Windows and GeForce Experience. The flaws could be exploited to launch an array of malicious attacks – from DoS to escalation of privileges. Also in 2019, Nvidia patched another high-severity vulnerability in its GeForce Experience software, which could lead to code-execution or DoS of products, if exploited."
https://threatpost.com/nvidia-windows-gamers-graphics-driver-bugs/156911/
