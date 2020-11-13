Nvidia Warns Windows Gamers of GeForce NOW Flaw

erek
"Intel for its part said that the flaws (CVE-2020-8694 and CVE-2020-8695) are medium-severity. That’s in part due to the fact that in order to launch an attack, a bad actor would need to have local access to a device, and would need to be authenticated or privileged.
The chip-maker recommended that users of affected Intel CPUs update to the latest firmware version provided by the system manufacturer (a full list of affected Intel chips and updates can be found here).
“Intel recommends that users of affected Intel Processors install the updates provided by their software vendors,” according to Intel’s advisory. “In Linux, for the change to be effective it will require a reboot. If a reboot is not possible, Intel recommends changing the permissions of the affected sysfs attributes so that only privileged users can access them.”"
https://threatpost.com/nvidia-windows-gamers-geforce-now-flaw/161132/
