NVIDIA Warns of Headwinds Due to Lower Gaming Revenue in Preliminary Financial Results

Zarathustra[H] said:



I don't believe that for a second.



The revenues they are missing are not "gaming revenues" they are the mining revenues.



The only reason "gaming revenues" are going down is because prices are starting to return to normal as mining demand has dropped. In all sources where I participate gamers demand for GPU's does not appear to have softened one little bit.



Haven't they already been sued by shareholders for misrepresenting this? Click to expand...

Sort of, it was just stupid political BS. Nvidia paid money to the government and admitted no wrong doing. No one in the company was punished, shareholders got nothing for it, shareholders actually got punished for it because the company they own lost money from it.Calling it "gaming revenue" is hilarious when it was clearly miners, but Nvidia doesn't really have a way to know what their cards are actually used for.They're all branded as gaming cards and Nvidia has no way to know what they're used for when third parties like Gigabyte and ASUS buy them from NVIDIA, when NVIDIA sells their cards to Best Buy, or even when people bought cards directly from NVIDIA's website. So I guess they just classifly them all as "gaming revenue" because that's the category they've always used instead of changing their categorization to "gaming/mining".