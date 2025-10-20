erek
“The gap between GB300 peak shipments and Rubin's first silicon will be six to eight months, the shortest generational gap in NVIDIA's history. Despite the accelerated roadmap, Blackwell Ultra remains NVIDIA's main revenue source through mid-2026. Procurement data shows that cloud providers have reserved around 400,000 GB300 nodes for delivery in late 2025 and early 2026, indicating strong near-term demand. At the same time, OpenAI has placed a large preorder for Vera Rubin silicon, securing initial production volumes and supporting Foxconn's capacity investments. The rapid transition from Hopper to Blackwell and then to Rubin within 30 months marks the fastest acceleration of datacenter equipment cycles, leading hyperscale operators to speed up depreciation schedules.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342049/nvidia-vera-rubin-nvl144-servers-set-for-2026-volume-production
