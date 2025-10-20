  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NVIDIA "Vera Rubin" NVL144 Servers Set for 2026 Volume Production

“The gap between GB300 peak shipments and Rubin's first silicon will be six to eight months, the shortest generational gap in NVIDIA's history. Despite the accelerated roadmap, Blackwell Ultra remains NVIDIA's main revenue source through mid-2026. Procurement data shows that cloud providers have reserved around 400,000 GB300 nodes for delivery in late 2025 and early 2026, indicating strong near-term demand. At the same time, OpenAI has placed a large preorder for Vera Rubin silicon, securing initial production volumes and supporting Foxconn's capacity investments. The rapid transition from Hopper to Blackwell and then to Rubin within 30 months marks the fastest acceleration of datacenter equipment cycles, leading hyperscale operators to speed up depreciation schedules.”

1760966279415.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342049/nvidia-vera-rubin-nvl144-servers-set-for-2026-volume-production
 
