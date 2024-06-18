Nvidia Vaults Past Apple and Microsoft To Become World's Most Valuable Company

Hmm 🤨 🤔 🧐

“Nvidia has leapfrogged Microsoft and Apple to become the most valuable company in the world, following months of explosive share price growth driven by demand for its chips and an investor frenzy over artificial intelligence. From a report: The company's shares climbed 3.2 per cent to $135.18 on Tuesday, bringing its market capitalisation to $3.332tn and surpassing the two tech giants that have long jostled for pole position on US stock markets.

Nvidia has been the chief beneficiary of a boom in demand for chips that can train and run powerful generative AI models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. In less than two years, it has been transformed from a $300bn company, grappling with a chip glut exacerbated by a cryptocurrency bust, into one of the most powerful tech companies in the world, with other Silicon Valley giants lining up to secure its latest products.”
1718741360890.jpeg

Source: https://hardware.slashdot.org/story...rosoft-to-become-worlds-most-valuable-company
 
after the stock split last week I bought 150 shares of Nvidia...probably not going to reach those peak highs anytime soon but I'm sure it's going to continue to go up as they have a good roadmap for the next several years
 
Was it ever above $3.332tn ?
the company is doing well in terms of total value but post-split the shares are not going up as fast as pre-split...before it was commonplace to see the stock jump 10- 20 points per day...now it's maybe 1- 2 points per day...I bought 150 shares last week at $121 a share...today the stock is at $135.58 per share...so I got a $2187 profit in literally just 1 week

pre-split the stock was in the $1200 range per share...post-split it went down to around $120 per share
 
after the stock split last week I bought 150 shares of Nvidia...probably not going to reach those peak highs anytime soon but I'm sure it's going to continue to go up as they have a good roadmap for the next several years
At some point companies buying things for AI use will have to ask themselves, how do we turn a profit on this hardware we bought. From what I have seen so far, the return on investment is a long ways out and business is starting to pull back on those kind of investments. But you never know, orders could keep pouring in. Either way you are likely safe for now. I was just keep an ear out for orders being cancelled.
 
after the stock split last week I bought 150 shares of Nvidia...probably not going to reach those peak highs anytime soon but I'm sure it's going to continue to go up as they have a good roadmap for the next several years
Yeah dude it ain't hitting peak pre-split numbers again if that's what you're saying

It would have a market cap higher than the GDP of the United States at that point...

For once in my life I had good timing and bought a decent chunk before they announced the split before this split. Been holding since. Came close to selling most a few times but I kept saying fuck it and it kept going up.
 
I can already hear people bitching about the next set of gaming video card prices. They are going to be ridiculous in price.
 
At some point companies buying things for AI use will have to ask themselves, how do we turn a profit on this hardware we bought. From what I have seen so far, the return on investment is a long ways out and business is starting to pull back on those kind of investments. But you never know, orders could keep pouring in. Either way you are likely safe for now. I was just keep an ear out for orders being cancelled.
I can tell you this much. I work in consulting and we are overwhelmed with base-level AI engagements. Every CIO and his brother is jumping in head first to understand the current tech state and how it could help their orgs in the future. Corporate boards see dollar signs so I believe the growth will continue largely unabated for years and other players such as AMD will have to answer with something which gets close on the price/performance curve. To be clear, these CIOs generally aren’t the ones buying Nvidia cards - they’re leveraging AI offerings from MS and Google and those guys are the ones buying these cards to keep up with demand.
 
This hype will cool off

But I expect Jensen to anticipate it and pre-book orders with customers so that nvidia escapes without a major hit to its bottomline
 
I can already hear people bitching about the next set of gaming video card prices. They are going to be ridiculous in price.
Yup and rightfully so on the bitching. My solution is to just not buy Nvidia. If it's too expensive, don't buy it. Seems most of the rest of the world doesn't share my sentiment
:p
 
rumors are Nvidia is going to lower pricing for Blackwell (compared to Lovelace)

the AI boom is in its infancy...AMD, Apple, Amazon, Meta all are just getting started...expect stock prices to keep skyrocketing for another few years
 
Well maybe now, Jacket Man will splurge on some NEW jackets, different style, color, cut etc...instead of more of the same ole same same ones that he already has like 10K of, heeheehee :)

As long as my dividend checks keep coming, in ever-increasing amounts, I'd be ok with this......

But seriously, this is typical for tech companies, catch the wave early, ride it hard, and enjoy the spoils.... but I hate to think what will happen when the machines take over everything & eliminates Jacket Man & 99.99% of their staff... bubble buster anyone ?
 
softbank sold every nvidia share it had in 2019 for $3.6B (today's value: $153B)

the fund's primary goal was to invest in AI.

https://x.com/nearcyan/status/1803335371671126129
Former Cisco CEO: Nvidia's AI Dominance Mirrors Cisco's Internet Boom, But Market Dynamics Differ (wsj.com)8

Posted by msmash on Wednesday June 19, 2024 @11:00AM from the history-rhymes dept.
Nvidia has become the U.S.'s most valuable listed company, riding the wave of the AI revolution that brings back memories of one from earlier this century. The last time a big provider of computing infrastructure was the most valuable U.S. company was in March 2000, when networking-equipment company Cisco took that spot at the height of the dot-com boom.

Former Cisco CEO John Chambers, who led the company during the dot-com boom, said the implications of AI are larger than the internet and cloud computing combined, but the dynamics differ. "The implications in terms of the size of the market opportunity is that of the internet and cloud computing combined," he told WSJ. "The speed of change is different, the size of the market is different, the stage when the most valuable company was reached is different." The story adds:Chambers said [Nvidia CEO] Huang was working from a different playbook than Cisco but was facing some similar challenges. Nvidia has a dominant market share, much like Cisco did with its products as the internet grew, and is also fending off rising competition. Also like Nvidia, Cisco benefited from investments before the industry became profitable. "We were absolutely in the right spot at the right time, and we knew it, and we went for it," Chambers said.
 
And 2 other big differences:

How much more complicated an room full of DGX GH200 connected together is to the physical product Cisco made back in the days, in term of easiness for competition to catch up.
How much easier it was to imagine having enough bandwith is to the mind versus having enough intelligence (the next sentence is still impossible to imagine, what would have enough AI infrastructure look like to start with, for now everyone imagine humanity will throw has much hardware and energy they can, without ever having enough because more "intelligence" is always better and there is no limit of how much you want, but it could become a commodity with most people having too much of it, we just cannot imagine what more intelligence than us would mean or what we would do with just a lot of really fast and really cheap of just GPT-5 level).

Maybe once you have robots and computers that do everything rich people help do, you will stop, but maybe you start making your own movie and game studio to do the mod you want or even new game
 
Hmm 🤨 🤔 🧐

"On June 18th, NVIDIA became world's most valuable company. However, it has been a long way for Nvidia. Since 1995, Nvidia has made a plethora of different GPUs. But off all of those GPUs, there is a strong case to be made that this is the most important of them all"


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wjxgy8nDSso
 
Personally I’d be overweight INTC here and trimming NVDA positions. Nvidia is a great company but their stock is priced to perfection and due for mean reversion. It could play out in 2 weeks or 6 months but there are simply better opportunities elsewhere right now. The last thing one wants to do here is to chase shiny objects and wind up as exit liquidity for the big boys. Remind Me 1 year.
 
NVIDIA still struggles to become a household name as mainstream media fumbles and struggles to describe what the company even does,


Listen about 1 minute 50 seconds in.. about Mainstream Media News Coverage trying to discuss NVIDIA...


View: https://youtu.be/0_zScV_cVug?t=109

they suffered a 277+ Billion dollar wipe out on the markets and are no longer #1 anymore already

"Nvidia remains a little-known brand despite briefly passing Apple, Microsoft in market cap" https://www.cnbc.com/2024/06/22/nvidia-is-little-known-despite-topping-3-trillion-in-market-cap.html


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HdypEtGKgs

1719083320575.png
 
This is what they do:

A vertically integrated manufacturer (like Apple)


That’s where NVidia’s work with Int4 becomes huge, CUDA and its Int 4 inference AI models use 70% less memory than that same model on OpenML FP16, while being multiple times faster.
Click to expand...
 
Well maybe now, Jacket Man will splurge on some NEW jackets, different style, color, cut etc...instead of more of the same ole same same ones that he already has like 10K of, heeheehee :)

As long as my dividend checks keep coming, in ever-increasing amounts, I'd be ok with this......

But seriously, this is typical for tech companies, catch the wave early, ride it hard, and enjoy the spoils.... but I hate to think what will happen when the machines take over everything & eliminates Jacket Man & 99.99% of their staff... bubble buster anyone ?
NVIDIA didn't catch the AI wave. They created it.
 
Selling stock before an earnings call isn't unusual, but this is significant since it is the largest chunk of stock Jensen has ever sold. Perhaps he is worried how the shareholders will react given the negative news surrounding AI that has been leading up to the call.
I would sell as well, but yes that will catch people's attention when the CEO sell lots of shares.
 
Him selling stock was pre-determined a long time ago as part of his comp plan. CEOs like him don't just get to wake up in the morning and unload. Him selling is a nothingburger, regardless of whether or not the stock is overvalued.
 
And the NV30 U nearly killed the company too…

Nvidia loses $500 billion in the biggest short term loss in company value in all of recorded history. A year ago that would have killed it yet​

https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/gr...ve-killed-it-yet-today-it-will-barely-notice/
 
