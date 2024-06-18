Nvidia Vaults Past Apple and Microsoft To Become World's Most Valuable Company

And 2 other big differences:



How much more complicated an room full of DGX GH200 connected together is to the physical product Cisco made back in the days, in term of easiness for competition to catch up.

How much easier it was to imagine having enough bandwith is to the mind versus having enough intelligence (the next sentence is still impossible to imagine, what would have enough AI infrastructure look like to start with, for now everyone imagine humanity will throw has much hardware and energy they can, without ever having enough because more "intelligence" is always better and there is no limit of how much you want, but it could become a commodity with most people having too much of it, we just cannot imagine what more intelligence than us would mean or what we would do with just a lot of really fast and really cheap of just GPT-5 level).



Maybe once you have robots and computers that do everything rich people help do, you will stop, but maybe you start making your own movie and game studio to do the mod you want or even new game