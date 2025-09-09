NVIDIA Unveils "Rubin CPX" GPU: Single-Die, 30 PetaFLOPS, and 128 GB of GDDR7 Memory

erek
“NVIDIA pushes Rubin CPX as a one-off in the Rubin family to address the complexity of inferencing a test-time scaling AI system. As models evolve beyond simple text generation toward sophisticated reasoning systems, inference operations increasingly split between computationally intensive context processing and memory-bandwidth-dependent token generation phases. The CPX design optimizes for these dual requirements through its dedicated architecture, handling context prefill operations that can span enterprise chatbot sessions with 256,000 tokens or comprehensive code analysis exceeding 100,000 lines. This specialization becomes critical as AI systems transition from basic language models to multistep reasoning agents that maintain persistent memory across extended interactions. Hence, all of that needs to be enabled by hardware, and NVIDIA wants to make it a seamless experience for developers.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340818/...e-die-30-petaflops-and-128-gb-of-gddr7-memory
