Nvidia unveils first Blackwell chip wafer made with TSMC in US

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,790
“TSMC's Arizona facility will produce advanced technologies including two-, three- and four-nanometer chips, as well as A16 chips, that are essential for applications like AI, telecommunications and high-performance computing, Nvidia said.
There has recently been a flurry of mega deals between AI firms and chipmakers such as Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom to build data center capacity.
TSMC, the world's biggest producer of advanced chips, raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday on a bullish outlook for AI spending after posting a record profit that blew past market estimates.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Alan Barona)”
Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nvidia-tsmc-unveil-first-blackwell-200512383.html
There has recently been a flurry of mega deals between AI firms and chipmakers such as Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom to build data center capacity.
TSMC, the world's biggest producer of advanced chips, raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday on a bullish outlook for AI spending after posting a record profit that blew past market estimates.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Alan Barona)”
Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nvidia-tsmc-unveil-first-blackwell-200512383.html