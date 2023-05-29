Nvidia Unveils DGX GH200 Supercomputer, Grace Hopper Superchips in Production

Second generation Grace Hopper chips

“The company's new DGX GH200 AI supercomputing platform, built for massive generative AI workloads, is now available with 256 Grace Hopper Superchips paired together to form a supercomputing powerhouse with 144TB of shared memory for the most demanding generative AI training tasks. Nvidia already has customers like Google, Meta, and Microsoft ready to receive the leading-edge systems.”

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/n...systems-grace-hopper-superchips-in-production
 
