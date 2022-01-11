Nvidia unveils AI-powered downscaling DLDSR and ray tracing filter

SPARTAN VI
Techspot Article: https://www.techspot.com/news/92952-latest-nvidia-drivers-reveal-ai-powered-downscaling-feature.htmlNvidia revealed this week that its January 14 Game Ready Driver will bring a new feature to RTX graphics cards that improves the company’s Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) function, improving image quality without the same performance hit.
Dynamic Super Resolution is Nvidia’s method for letting users easily downsample games. It renders a game at a higher resolution, then shrinks it back down to the native resolution of your monitor. This results in extremely effective anti-aliasing but only performs well if a GPU has the extra horsepower to run at that higher resolution. It’s a good way to make older games with outdated anti-aliasing technology look cleaner.
Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution (DLDSR) uses RTX graphics cards’ Tensor cores to make this process more efficient. Nvidia’s announcement claims using DLDSR to play a game at 2.25x the output resolution looks as good as using DSR at 4x the resolution, but achieves the same framerate as 1x resolution.
And here's Nvidia's own comparison webpage for showcasing these features: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforc...r-resolution-prey-dldsr-ssrtgi-comparison-01/
