Nvidia Turing: Time to Pay Respect.

From the release of the 20 series, which saw nothing in advancing price/performance to rumors of a $500 RTX 3070 matching the performance of a $1000+ RTX 2080ti, Turing has been the butt of many jokes around here. However, it is one of the most important releases in recent gpu history. Lets take a look:



Performance: $/fps saw no real improvements but with DLSS, it may see even a bigger gain than Pascal did over Maxwell. Software has taken it's sweet time on this, but we are finally starting to get there. Without DLSS, 4k is still years away for many games on even the best of hardware.



RTX and other features: Pushing more and more pixels is cool and all, but the new features that Turing gave are important in advancing the market.



Efficiency: Despite being a 'fake die shrink, going from Pascal to Turing saw much better efficiency improvements than Turing to Ampere which uses 8nm. Yeah, I know efficiency isn't everything, but there is a ceiling on how much power you can put in a card. If we only see 10% improvement generation to generation, we don't have very far to go.



That's about all I have to say about that. Turing was about taking one step back to go two steps forward. So to all you bullies out there, LEAVE TURING ALONE!