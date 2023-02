NVIDIA Touts AI Initiatives in Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023

NVIDIA has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 . CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the direction of the company towards a generative AI future. "AI is at an inflection point, setting up for broad adoption reaching into every industry,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “From startups to major enterprises, we are seeing accelerated interest in the versatility and capabilities of generative AI. “We are set to help customers take advantage of breakthroughs in generative AI and large language models. Our new AI supercomputer, with H100 and its Transformer Engine and Quantum-2 networking fabric, is in full production. “Gaming is recovering from the post-pandemic downturn, with gamers enthusiastically embracing the new Ada architecture GPUs with AI neural rendering,” he said.Nvidia stock rises after slight beat driven by A.I. chipsn.