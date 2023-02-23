NVIDIA Touts AI Initiatives in Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023

cageymaru
NVIDIA has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023. CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the direction of the company towards a generative AI future. "AI is at an inflection point, setting up for broad adoption reaching into every industry,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “From startups to major enterprises, we are seeing accelerated interest in the versatility and capabilities of generative AI. “We are set to help customers take advantage of breakthroughs in generative AI and large language models. Our new AI supercomputer, with H100 and its Transformer Engine and Quantum-2 networking fabric, is in full production. “Gaming is recovering from the post-pandemic downturn, with gamers enthusiastically embracing the new Ada architecture GPUs with AI neural rendering,” he said.
Nvidia stock rises after slight beat driven by A.I. chips
https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/22/nvidia-nvda-earnings-q4-2023.html
Quarterly revenue of $6.05 billion, down 21% from a year ago
Fiscal-year revenue of $27.0 billion, flat from a year ago
Quarterly and annual return to shareholders of $1.15 billion and $10.44 billion, respectively
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 29, 2023, of $6.05 billion, down 21% from a year ago and up 2% from the previous quarter.
GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $0.57, down 52% from a year ago and up 111% from the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.88, down 33% from a year ago and up 52% from the previous quarter.
For fiscal 2023, revenue was $26.97 billion, flat from a year ago. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.74, down 55% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $3.34, down 25% from a year ago.
Data Center
Fourth-quarter revenue was $3.62 billion, up 11% from a year ago and down 6% from the previous quarter. Fiscal-year revenue rose 41% to a record $15.01 billion.
Gaming
Fourth-quarter revenue was $1.83 billion, down 46% from a year ago and up 16% from the previous quarter. Fiscal-year revenue was down 27% to $9.07 billion.
Professional Visualization
Fourth-quarter revenue was $226 million, down 65% from a year ago and up 13% from the previous quarter. Fiscal-year revenue was down 27% to $1.54 billion.
Automotive and Embedded
Fourth-quarter revenue was a record $294 million, up 135% from a year ago and up 17% from the previous quarter. Fiscal-year revenue rose 60% to a record $903 million.
