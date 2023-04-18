NVIDIA to Target $450 Price-point with GeForce RTX 4060 Ti / Review Round Ups

4060 Ti Round Up Review Here

"NVIDIA is preparing its fifth GeForce RTX 40-series "Ada" graphics card launch in May 2023, with the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. Red Gaming Tech reports that the company could target the USD $450 price-point with this SKU, putting it $150 below the recently launched RTX 4070, and $350 below the RTX 4070 Ti. The RTX 4060 Ti is expect to nearly max-out the 5 nm "AD106" silicon, the same one that powers the RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. While the notebook chip maxes it out, featuring all 4,608 CUDA cores physically present across its 36 SM, the desktop RTX 4060 Ti will be slightly cut down, featuring 34 SM, which work out to 4,352 CUDA cores. The "AD106" silicon features a 128-bit wide memory interface, and NVIDIA is expected to use conventional 18 Gbps-rated GDDR6 memory chips. The design goal behind the RTX 4060 Ti could be to beat the previous-generation RTX 3070, and to sneak up on the RTX 3070 Ti, while offering greater energy efficiency, and new features such as DLSS 3."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307412/nvidia-to-target-usd-450-price-point-with-geforce-rtx-4060-ti
 
Nvidia needs to focus on releasing the 5000 series as soon as possible...the 4000 series is one of the worst series ever in terms of price/performance
 
Anything involving the number 4 & Nvidia has always been garbage, with the exception of the nForce 4 motherboard chipset.
 
