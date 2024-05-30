NVIDIA to Stick to Monolithic GPU Dies for its GeForce "Blackwell" Generation

“The company will not build its next generation of chips as either disaggregated devices, or multi-chip modules. Kopite7kimi, a reliable source with NVIDIA leaks, says that the largest GPU in the generation, the "GB202," is based on a physically monolithic design. The GB202 is expected to power the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 (or RTX 4090 successor), and if NVIDIA sticking to traditional chip design for this, then it's unlikely that smaller GPUs will be any different.

In contrast, AMD started building disaggregated devices with its current RDNA 3 generation, with its top two chips, the "Navi 31" and "Navi 32," being disaggregated chips. An interesting rumor suggests that team red's RDNA 4 generation will see a transition from disaggregated chips to multi-chip modules—packages that contain multiple fully-integrated GPU dies. Back to the green camp, and NVIDIA is expected to use an advanced 4 nm-class node for its GeForce "Blackwell" GPUs.”

Blackwell Shipments Imminent, Total CoWoS Capacity Expected to Surge by Over 70% in 2025

PRESS RELEASE by TheLostSwede Today, 07:46
“TrendForce reports that NVIDIA's Hopper H100 began to see a reduction in shortages in 1Q24. The new H200 from the same platform is expected to gradually ramp in Q2, with the Blackwell platform entering the market in Q3 and expanding to data center customers in Q4. However, this year will still primarily focus on the Hopper platform, which includes the H100 and H200 product lines. The Blackwell platform—based on how far supply chain integration has progressed—is expected to start ramping up in Q4, accounting for less than 10% of the total high-end GPU market.”
 
RDNA4 will be monolithic.
Both are months old news with leakers. However, users on this forum likely don't follow that stuff closely.
 
Nvidia has released numerous papers on the topic and a cost analysis breakdown on their Blackwell Superchip pretty much confirms it.
The cost of the processor that manages the communications between the dies to ensure a seamless, high speed, latency “free” presentation of the chips as a single unit exceeds the cost of the units themselves.
And that doesn’t include the extra production times involved with the extra interposers and added tracing complexity.

I don’t think the market would support a 5090 with an MSRP of $6000.

And given TSMC’s prices I don’t suspect there would be any cost benefit to splitting up the chips down the stack either. And as complex as these cards already are adding 2-3x the board complexity to a consumer device seems like a terrible idea.
 
