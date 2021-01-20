NVIDIA to Re-introduce GeForce RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 SUPER GPUs

erek
"The source also claims that the pricing structure of the old cards will be 300 EUR for RTX 2060 and 400 EUR for RTX 2060 SUPER in Europe. The latter pricing models directly competes with the supposed 399 EUR price tag of the upcoming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti model, which is based on the newer Ampere uArch instead of the last-gen Turing cards. The possibility for such a move is a possible scarce of GA106/GA104 silicon needed for the new cards, and the company could be aiming to try and satisfy the market with left-over stock from the previous generation cards."
https://www.techpowerup.com/277507/...rce-rtx-2060-and-rtx-2060-super-gpus#comments
