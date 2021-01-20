NVIDIA to Re-introduce GeForce RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 SUPER GPUs

"The source also claims that the pricing structure of the old cards will be 300 EUR for RTX 2060 and 400 EUR for RTX 2060 SUPER in Europe. The latter pricing models directly competes with the supposed 399 EUR price tag of the upcoming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti model, which is based on the newer Ampere uArch instead of the last-gen Turing cards. The possibility for such a move is a possible scarce of GA106/GA104 silicon needed for the new cards, and the company could be aiming to try and satisfy the market with left-over stock from the previous generation cards."

https://www.techpowerup.com/277507/...rce-rtx-2060-and-rtx-2060-super-gpus#comments
 
Someone with more business acumen and who is more tech savvy than I am will be able to analyze this move.

Me? Reopening an "obsolete" product line reeks of being the precursor of large-scale economic problems. Supply chain, spending ability, market demand...something's broken.
 
TSMC might have some capacity on 12nm for Turing. Actually makes sense with everyone clamoring for their 5nm and 7nm lines.

But we also know substrates are tight, even in the auto industry.

This might be a way to relieve some pressure by opening a path of least resistance. If substrates start flowing, then I bet ramping up Turing is very easy. AMD is obviously much more constrained with everything on 7nm TSMC.
 
My money is on supply chain issues. Samsung can only churn out so many 8nm wafers, and NVIDIA is now trying to roll out the entire Ampere product stack top-to-bottom. Maybe they had to reallocate wafers to start churning out mobile GPUs? I'm guessing TSMC has extra 12nm fab capacity since everyone wants 7nm and 5nm for their hot new products these days. I'm guessing they want to extract every dollar from gamers before AMD has a chance to enter this market segment.

I don't think NVIDIA would go through the expense of taping out the 2060 over at Samsung, and I'm also not sure they could even do so legally. When you partner with a fab to tape out a design they grant you access to their SDK which contains trade secrets. Moving an existing design to another fab down the line might constitute a breach of that NDA, among other things. So I'm guessing these are going to come from TSMC just like Turing always has.
 
I'm not sure where the "left over GPU dies" theory came from, I've also seen it at Wccftech, but it's utter BS. If they had a big stash of turing dies left they'd've made more 20xx cards and sold them before releasing the 3060.

This is spinning up fresh production, probably as noted by others above, because TSMC has spare capacity at 12nm; and the 30cm wafers it uses are much more of a commodity than the 20cm ones whose shortage is apparently the cause of automakers pain on ultra-legacy processes.

With demand exceeding supply, and apparently not going to change anytime soon, this is a good thing; but I wish NVidia would've realized the crunch was coming far enough in advance to've never stopped 2060 production in the first place, and put the wafers that have gone into 3060's to more 3070+ production instead.
 
