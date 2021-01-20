NVIDIA to Re-introduce GeForce RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 SUPER GPUs

c3k said: Someone with more business acumen and who is more tech savvy than I am will be able to analyze this move.



Me? Reopening an "obsolete" product line reeks of being the precursor of large-scale economic problems. Supply chain, spending ability, market demand...something's broken. Click to expand...

My money is on supply chain issues. Samsung can only churn out so many 8nm wafers, and NVIDIA is now trying to roll out the entire Ampere product stack top-to-bottom. Maybe they had to reallocate wafers to start churning out mobile GPUs? I'm guessing TSMC has extra 12nm fab capacity since everyone wants 7nm and 5nm for their hot new products these days. I'm guessing they want to extract every dollar from gamers before AMD has a chance to enter this market segment.I don't think NVIDIA would go through the expense of taping out the 2060 over at Samsung, and I'm also not sure they could even do so legally. When you partner with a fab to tape out a design they grant you access to their SDK which contains trade secrets. Moving an existing design to another fab down the line might constitute a breach of that NDA, among other things. So I'm guessing these are going to come from TSMC just like Turing always has.