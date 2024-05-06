NVIDIA to Only Launch the Flagship GeForce RTX 5090 in 2024, Rest of the Series in 2025

"Even a launch limited to the flagship RTX 5090 would give us a fair idea of the new "Blackwell" architecture, its various new features, and how the other SKUs in the lineup could perform at their relative price-points, because the launch could at least include a technical overview of the architecture. NVIDIA "Blackwell" is expected to introduce another generational performance leap over the current lineup. The reasons NVIDIA is going with a more conservative launch of GeForce "Blackwell" could be to allow the market to digest inventories of the current RTX 40-series; and to accord higher priority to AI GPUs based on the architecture, which fetch the company much higher margins."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322139/...e-rtx-5090-in-2024-rest-of-the-series-in-2025
 
On one hand, I think that is pretty obvious given how they release these cards now. On the other hand...
The market seems more aware of this than ever before. Maybe it's because the AI hype has trickled down more than another other previous hype train (i.e. crypto).

Anectdotally, I have been looking for a cheap 4090 (yeah, sold mine...now missing that 6th gear) and the market is pretty full of 4090s which makes it awesome for a buyer like me. Brand new, sealed 4090 FEs wtihin 40 miles of my house on Facebook Marketplace for $1600 cash or $1625 cash. That's about $100 under retail when you consider tax.

The other thing that is interesting - if you look at Steam stats - the 4090 is more popular than one would think as a halo card. NVIDIA successfully poisoned the 4080 at $1200 to push people to the halo card.

The time to sell 4090s for max profit has passed, it seems.
 
Yeah plus nvidia really undercut the AIBs this gen and perhaps will continue to going forward.
 
Careful though, still lots of those naked 4090 boards floating around. The ones that the Chinese AIB’s stripped the GPU and VRAM off of to make workstation boards.
 
I’m holding out for the 5080, maybe the 5070. Pair it up with something midrange of that gen on the CPU side.

Just looking for a 15% uplift over my 3080Ti 5800x3d pairing.
 
