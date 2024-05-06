NVIDIA to Only Launch the Flagship GeForce RTX 5090 in 2024, Rest of the Series in 2025

The market seems more aware of this than ever before. Maybe it's because the AI hype has trickled down more than another other previous hype train (i.e. crypto).



Anectdotally, I have been looking for a cheap 4090 (yeah, sold mine...now missing that 6th gear) and the market is pretty full of 4090s which makes it awesome for a buyer like me. Brand new, sealed 4090 FEs wtihin 40 miles of my house on Facebook Marketplace for $1600 cash or $1625 cash. That's about $100 under retail when you consider tax.



The other thing that is interesting - if you look at Steam stats - the 4090 is more popular than one would think as a halo card. NVIDIA successfully poisoned the 4080 at $1200 to push people to the halo card.



The time to sell 4090s for max profit has passed, it seems.