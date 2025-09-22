erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,504
"Nvidia will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI as the AI lab builds data centers requiring 10 gigawatts of power capacity. The 10-gigawatt deployment equals 4 to 5 million GPUs -- the same number Nvidia will ship globally this year. Building one gigawatt of data center capacity costs $50 to $60 billion, including approximately $35 billion for Nvidia chips and systems. The first phase begins in the second half of 2026 using Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin systems.
The investment adds Nvidia to OpenAI's investor roster alongside Microsoft, SoftBank, and Thrive Capital at a $500 billion valuation. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described the investment as "additive to everything that's been announced and contracted.""
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/09/22/1637225/nvidia-to-invest-100-billion-in-openai
https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/...-partnership-to-deploy-10gw-of-nvidia-systems
The investment adds Nvidia to OpenAI's investor roster alongside Microsoft, SoftBank, and Thrive Capital at a $500 billion valuation. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described the investment as "additive to everything that's been announced and contracted.""
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/09/22/1637225/nvidia-to-invest-100-billion-in-openai
https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/...-partnership-to-deploy-10gw-of-nvidia-systems