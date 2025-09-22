  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Nvidia To Invest $100 Billion in OpenAI

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,504
"Nvidia will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI as the AI lab builds data centers requiring 10 gigawatts of power capacity. The 10-gigawatt deployment equals 4 to 5 million GPUs -- the same number Nvidia will ship globally this year. Building one gigawatt of data center capacity costs $50 to $60 billion, including approximately $35 billion for Nvidia chips and systems. The first phase begins in the second half of 2026 using Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin systems.

The investment adds Nvidia to OpenAI's investor roster alongside Microsoft, SoftBank, and Thrive Capital at a $500 billion valuation. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described the investment as "additive to everything that's been announced and contracted.""

Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/09/22/1637225/nvidia-to-invest-100-billion-in-openai

https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/...-partnership-to-deploy-10gw-of-nvidia-systems
 
This put in perspective what we saw in China in term of being an issue or not that a 24 GPU system (most being ampere) in a large closet sized server room is being used or not.... or 1 billion of value of GPU going in during a 3 months period.

This is an half-trillion+ infrastructure plan, with 350 billion of Nvidia GPU/networking, for a single of many player.... over Microsoft and other plans for running it...

2,000/2,500 watts per gpu start to sound like a lot, but networking is probably ressource hungry and those Rubin Ultra will be 4x maximum reticle size big I think, so maybe 1 gpu now count as a dual connected die.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdMfINZOpbI
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top