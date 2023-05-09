erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,297
Nice, Diablo 4 for free
"US retailer Best Buy inadvertently revealed NVIDIA's next big GeForce game bundle. Team Green is planning to give away the hotly anticipated action RPG "Diablo IV." The "Rise Against Evil" bundle will see select models of NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards include coupons to the game. At this point we don't know which specific graphics card models are eligible for the $70 game, but that it will be limited to participating retailers, and in select regions."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308364/nvidia-to-give-away-diablo-iv-with-new-geforce-rtx-purchases
"US retailer Best Buy inadvertently revealed NVIDIA's next big GeForce game bundle. Team Green is planning to give away the hotly anticipated action RPG "Diablo IV." The "Rise Against Evil" bundle will see select models of NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards include coupons to the game. At this point we don't know which specific graphics card models are eligible for the $70 game, but that it will be limited to participating retailers, and in select regions."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308364/nvidia-to-give-away-diablo-iv-with-new-geforce-rtx-purchases