NVIDIA to Fund Musk's xAI Chips in $20 Billion Investment

“Musk's xAI financing would split between about $7.5 billion of equity and as much as $12.5 billion of debt in the SPV, the people said. The vehicle will be used to buy NVIDIA processors, and Musk's AI startup would then rent the chips out for five years, letting Wall Street financiers get their money back. The unique deal structure, backed by the GPUs rather than the company, could give tech firms a way to cut debt exposure. Earlier this week, OpenAI announced a deal to use AMD chips over multiple years, in addition to the announcement from late September that it will install at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems for its next-generation AI infrastructure. Meta has signed several multibillion-dollar deals in recent months, including a $29 billion financing package for data centers while Oracle also raised a $38 billion debt package for its infrastructure.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341700/nvidia-to-fund-musks-xai-chips-in-usd-20-billion-investment-round
