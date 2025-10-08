  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

NVIDIA to Fund Musk's xAI Chips in $20 Billion Investment

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,649
“Musk's xAI financing would split between about $7.5 billion of equity and as much as $12.5 billion of debt in the SPV, the people said. The vehicle will be used to buy NVIDIA processors, and Musk's AI startup would then rent the chips out for five years, letting Wall Street financiers get their money back. The unique deal structure, backed by the GPUs rather than the company, could give tech firms a way to cut debt exposure. Earlier this week, OpenAI announced a deal to use AMD chips over multiple years, in addition to the announcement from late September that it will install at least 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA systems for its next-generation AI infrastructure. Meta has signed several multibillion-dollar deals in recent months, including a $29 billion financing package for data centers while Oracle also raised a $38 billion debt package for its infrastructure.”

1759929030162.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341700/nvidia-to-fund-musks-xai-chips-in-usd-20-billion-investment-round
 
Some commas missing somewhere

Total financing = 20b
Debt = 12.5b
Equity = 7b (out of which 2b from nv)

For reference:

G2vK-jFWIAAzTgJ.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top