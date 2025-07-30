erek
"The TweakTown article also sheds light on possible specs of the RTX 50-series SUPER lineup. Only the RTX 5070 SUPER sees an increase in SM counts over its non-SUPER predecessor, with the card maxing out the "GB205" silicon, enabling all 50 SM, for 6,400 CUDA cores, 200 Tensor cores, and 50 RT cores. The RTX 5070 Ti SUPER sees no increase in SM count over the RTX 5070 Ti despite being based on the "GB203" chip that the two share with the RTX 5080, and there being a rather large gap in SM count between the two (70 vs. 84). The RTX 5080 SUPER, much like the RTX 5080, maxes out the "GB203." What the RTX 5070 Ti SUPER and RTX 5080 SUPER have going for them is a 50% increase in memory size to 24 GB. The RTX 5070 Ti SUPER holds onto the same 28 Gbps memory speed as RTX 5070 Ti, while the RTX 5080 SUPER gets a marginal increase in speed to 32 Gbps. There are fairly good increases in TGP across the board for the RTX 50-series SUPER."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339358/nvidia-to-debut-geforce-rtx-50-series-super-gpus-by-christmas
