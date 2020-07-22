NVIDIA to Build Fastest AI Supercomputer in Academia

erek
"More Than Just a Machine
Friday's announcement, however, goes beyond any single, if singular, machine.
NVIDIA will also contribute its AI expertise to UF through ongoing support and collaboration across the following initiatives:
- The NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute will collaborate with UF on developing new curriculum and coursework for both students and the community, including programing tuned to address the needs of young adults and teens to encourage their interest in STEM and AI, better preparing them for future educational and employment opportunities.
- UF will become the site of the latest NVIDIA AI Technology Center, where UF Graduate Fellows and NVIDIA employees will work together to advance AI.
- NVIDIA solution architects and product engineers will partner with UF on the installation, operation and optimization of the NVIDIA-based supercomputing resources on campus, including the latest AI software applications.
Collectively, all of the data sciences-related activities and programs—and UF's new supercomputer—will support the university's broader AI-related aspirations.
To support that effort, the university has committed to fill 100 new faculty positions in AI and related fields, making it one of the top AI universities in the country.
That's in addition to the 500 recently hired faculty across disciplines, many of whom will weave AI into their teaching and research.
"It's been thrilling to watch all this," Malachowsky said. "It provides a blueprint for how other states can work with their region's resources to make similar investments that bring their residents the benefits of AI, while bolstering our nation's competitiveness, capabilities, and expertise.""
