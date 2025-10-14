erek
“For example, a partner can connect its custom CPU to an NVIDIA GPU using the 900 GB/s NVLink-C2C interface. However, this collaboration comes with significant restrictions. Any custom chip must be connected to an NVIDIA product, and the company maintains firm control over the critical software that manages these connections. This means partners cannot create truly independent, mix-and-match systems. NVIDIA retains control over the essential communication controller and PHY layers in the NVLink Fusion, which initializes and manages these links. It also mandates a license for third-party hardware to use its NVLink Switch chips.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341889/nvidia-taps-samsung-foundry-for-custom-silicon-manufacturing
