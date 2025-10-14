  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NVIDIA Taps Samsung Foundry for Custom Silicon Manufacturing

“For example, a partner can connect its custom CPU to an NVIDIA GPU using the 900 GB/s NVLink-C2C interface. However, this collaboration comes with significant restrictions. Any custom chip must be connected to an NVIDIA product, and the company maintains firm control over the critical software that manages these connections. This means partners cannot create truly independent, mix-and-match systems. NVIDIA retains control over the essential communication controller and PHY layers in the NVLink Fusion, which initializes and manages these links. It also mandates a license for third-party hardware to use its NVLink Switch chips.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341889/nvidia-taps-samsung-foundry-for-custom-silicon-manufacturing
 
That seem a follow up/making it easier more key and hands way for partner to do:

https://www.theregister.com/2025/05... of the two just,Fusion at Computex this week.
In theory, this should open the door to superchip-style compute assemblies that feature any combination of CPUs and GPUs from the likes of Nvidia, AMD, Intel, and others, but only so long as Nv is involved. You couldn't, for example, connect an Intel CPU to an AMD GPU using NVLink Fusion. Nvidia isn't opening the interconnect standard entirely, and if you want to use its interconnect with your ASIC, then you'll be using its CPU, or vice versa.
Of course, all of this depends on chipmakers extending support for NVLink Fusion in the first place. From a design standpoint, MediaTek, Marvell, AIchip, Astera Labs, Synopsys and Cadence, have committed to supporting the interconnect. Fujitsu and Qualcomm, meanwhile, plan to build custom CPUs using the tech.

https://www.nextplatform.com/2025/0...k-memory-ports-to-cpu-and-accelerator-makers/
The resulting intellectual property package is called NVLink Fusion, meaning that those making custom CPUs or accelerators can license the NVLink port designs and the memory atomic protocol that rides on top of it to allow a kind of NUMA memory sharing akin to that which has been available for CPUs for several decades now.
 
