Nvidia Takes $1 Billion Stake In Nokia

"The two companies also struck a strategic partnership to work together to develop next-generation 6G cellular technology. Nokia said that it would adapt its 5G and 6G software to run on Nvidia's chips, and will collaborate on networking technology for AI. Nokia said Nvidia would consider incorporating its technology into its future AI infrastructure plans. Nokia, a Finnish company, is best known for its early cellphones, but in recent years, it has primarily been a supplier of 5G cellular equipment to telecom providers."
Source: https://hardware.slashdot.org/story/25/10/29/2114253/nvidia-takes-1-billion-stake-in-nokia
 
