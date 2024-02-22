Nvidia surpasses Intel in annual revenue, for the first time

M

Marees

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
2,569
nVidia made the big leap with its 2023 annual results and dethroned Intel as the clear leader of the three big chip developers in the PC sector for ages. Of course, this is partly based on a period of weakness on Intel's part, as nVidia is currently not (yet) close to Intel's sales records from 2019/20 (however, based on the forecast for the first quarter, this could be targeted in 2024) . But this is a remarkable development, especially given the very clear difference in sales in the years before 2020: AMD and nVidia had well under a tenth (!) of Intel sales for many years.

GG74v__bMAA4Ubu.png


https://m-3dcenter-org.translate.go...2023?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-GB

Overall, it can be said that nVidia has clearly become an "HPC/AI company": Everything else is really just a side business when the data center division is more than 6 times as large as the gaming division in the past quarter ( or the quarterly growth of the data center division is significantly greater than the entire gaming division) . And there is no end to this development in sight, as nVidia is forecasting further sales growth to $24.0 billion (±2%) for the current first quarter, presumably once again driven by the AI accelerator business. Even higher figures can be expected for the rest of the year, after all, the first quarter of the year is usually never particularly busy. How far it will go is of course uncertain; at some point the current AI boom may come to a certain end.

For now, however, it has been enough to skyrocket nVidia to roughly six times its sales within just four years. Interestingly, the current AI boom was not solely responsible for this: in 2020 there was the IT boom of the Corona period, then in 2021 there was the cryptomining hype - and only subsequently did the HPC business and later the AI business take off. business significantly. It remains to be seen how this enormous increase in size and importance will change the company in the medium and long term. The important but actually only medium-sized chip developer of the years before 2020 has now become one of the only six companies in the world with a share value of over a trillion dollars (the others: Meta (Facebook), Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple & Microsoft) .

madpistol said:
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2024/02/14...rket-cap-now-third-most-valuable-us-firm.html

Guys… big green is closing in on Microsoft and Apple. This is nuts!

Nvidia’s stock is up over 250% from just 1 year ago. Intel and AMD have been left for dead.
Click to expand...
 
Old report (but still relevant now)

Ever since the early days of Nvidia, Jensen has been aggressive with his supply chain in order to fuel Nvidia’s massive growth ambitions.

Nvidia has bought up the majority of TSMC’s CoWoS supply. They didn’t stop there, they also went out and investigated and bought up Amkor’s capacity. We detailed this here.

Supply Chain Mastery – Jensen Always Bets Big

One thing we really respect about Nvidia is that they are masters of supply chain. They have shown multiple times in the past that they can creatively ramp their supply during shortages.

Nvidia has secured immense supply by being willing to commit to non-cancellable orders or even make prepays. Nvidia has $11.15 billion of purchase commitments, capacity obligations, and obligations of inventory. Nvidia also has an additional $3.81 billion of prepaid supply agreements. No other vendor comes even close, and so they won’t be able to partake in the frenzy that is occurring.

https://www.semianalysis.com/p/nvidias-plans-to-crush-competition
 
That makes sense, considering Intel hasn’t made anything in year’s that I’m personally interested in buying. My last Intel product was my i5 4670K. Intel’s propped up by some legacy OEM contracts, but they’ve been trailing their competitors badly for quite some time.
 
HockeyJon said:
That makes sense, considering Intel hasn’t made anything in year’s that I’m personally interested in buying. My last Intel product was my i5 4670K. Intel’s propped up by some legacy OEM contracts, but they’ve been trailing their competitors badly for quite some time.
Click to expand...
Hoping 18A turns that around, Intel's fab woes are a big issue for them and the rest of us, I am all for competition, but AMD isn't providing supply and TSMC isn't even trying to hide their pricing increases anymore.
 
I think by now tehre a lot of rooting for Intel to bring up CPU-GPU competition in design and to the TSMC for foundry, it would be quite something to have them firing on all cylinder at the same time than Nvidia-AMD do.

How nice would it be for the $250 USD gpu market for someone able to do volume to have a good product in it there, ECC, pci-lane, etc... product stack we already see low price Xeon cpu available for high pci-lane product, Intel not able to artificially fully make artificial product segmentation-price has it would want too if it could.
 
Lakados said:
Hoping 18A turns that around, Intel's fab woes are a big issue for them and the rest of us, I am all for competition, but AMD isn't providing supply and TSMC isn't even trying to hide their pricing increases anymore.
Click to expand...

TSMC has pricing power now, so I don't blame them. It sucks for us as consumers, but yes, Intel finally getting their act together would be nothing but good news. I'd love to be excited to buy an Intel product again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top