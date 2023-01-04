Nvidia Super Resolution coming in February.

https://www.pcgamer.com/rtx-video-super-resolution-ai-upscaling-feature/
Unlike the AMD toolset of the same name this one from Nvidia is specially for not gaming. It instead aims to upscale 1080p video content to 4K in real time.
It will work in Chrome and Edge browsers but is limited to 3000 and 4000 series hardware.
