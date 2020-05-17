NVIDIA Sued For Misrepresenting and Misappropriating $1 Billion Of Cryptocurrency Product

NVIDIA’s capacity to easily absorb volatility in crypto-related demand; and (4) Defendants’ ability to manage fluctuations in inventory resulting from crypto-related demand volatility. These materially false and misleading statements caused NVIDIA’s common stock to trade at artificially inflated prices. Before Defendants revealed the truth through the disclosures on August 16, 2018, and November 15, 2018, the market believed NVIDIA’s statements to investors. The disclosure of previously misrepresented and concealed facts about these and other matters caused the price of NVIDIA’s common stock to decline markedly, wiping out billions of dollars in shareholder value. Click to expand...

So I read most of the allegations in that lawsuit and I have to wonder, how fucking dumb were the plaintiffs? Everyone knew NVIDIAs stock price and sales were temporarily surging because of the cryptocurrency boom at the time, how did these retards not know this? Look at what they claim in their lawsuit:So they're claiming they lost lots of money in stock valuation because of the cryptobust. The problem is NVIDIA stock is higher now than it ever was:If NVIDIA misrepresented the value of their datacenter, AI, gaming and other segments, then why is the stock value still climbing with revenue holding? The lawsuit even mentions that as part of this Class lawsuit, that individual losses are so insignificant that it wouldn't be worth it for them to file a lawsuit on their own so these guys are doing it on their behalf. What they want as relief is the best part:This is nothing but an attempt at a money grab and hopefully it gets shot down right away.