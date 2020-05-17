NVIDIA Sued For Misrepresenting and Misappropriating $1 Billion Of Cryptocurrency Product

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,061
Busted! Bad operations!!
"Former employees from China and Russia are crucial in assessing whether NVIDIA did really mislead investors due to the fact that cryptocurrency mining operations were generally located in these countries due to low energy costs.
Mining Ethereum using GPUs.
The complainants allege that NVIDIA's management misled investors in the entire affair primarily"
https://regmedia.co.uk/2020/05/15/nvidiashareholdersuit.pdf
"Former employees from China and Russia are crucial in assessing whether NVIDIA did really mislead investors due to the fact that cryptocurrency mining operations were generally located in these countries due to low energy costs.
Mining Ethereum using GPUs.
The complainants allege that NVIDIA's management misled investors in the entire affair primarily"
https://regmedia.co.uk/2020/05/15/nvidiashareholdersuit.pdf