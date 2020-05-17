NVIDIA Sued For Misrepresenting and Misappropriating $1 Billion Of Cryptocurrency Product

Busted! Bad operations!!

"Former employees from China and Russia are crucial in assessing whether NVIDIA did really mislead investors due to the fact that cryptocurrency mining operations were generally located in these countries due to low energy costs.

Mining Ethereum using GPUs.
The complainants allege that NVIDIA's management misled investors in the entire affair primarily"

How would nVidia know where and what their cards are being used for unless they do a hell of a lot more tracking than they say they do. They sell chips to OEM’s and they then sell the cards. The only cards nVidia are directly responsible for would be the ones they sell direct. I’m betting this is a front to get information on who they have been selling to so they can get records as part of a larger investigation.
 
Nvidia does lots of market research to get an accurate picture of who is buying their products and how their cards are being used. The information they gather from research guides the type of cards they design and the prices they release them at. GPUs became way more expensive because of the cryptomining trends. Nvidia thought they could push things even further with the 20XX series, trying to justify it by the addition of RTX. But it didn't work for Nvidia. The lawsuit alleges Nvidia has a huge backstock of unsold GPUs.


Examples from the lawsuit filing:

For example, in response to an analyst question during NVIDIA’s August 10, 2017 earnings call asking how Huang planned to manage the volatility of the cryptocurrency market, Huang told investors that “our strategy is to stay very, very close to the market. We understand its dynamics really well . . . . We stay very close to the market. We know its every single move and we know its dynamics.”
1. Huang Maintained Access to NVIDIA’s Centralized Sales Database, Which Reflected Surging Demand for GeForce GPUs from Crypto-Miners
86. FE 1 described the U.S. executive team as “obsessed” with this sales data, which explicitly identified and quantified crypto-miners’ burgeoning demand for GeForce GPUs throughout the Class Period. FE 1 reported that, throughout 2017, this data reflected that 60% to 70% of NVIDIA’s GeForce revenue in its most critical market, China, came from sales to crypto-miners. Given the significance of the China market to NVIDIA’s Gaming revenues and overall performance, these figures revealed that approximately 25% to 35% of NVIDIA’s worldwide GeForce Gaming-segment revenues were coming from sales to crypto-miners just in China.
Huang also explicitly discussed the effect of cryptocurrency-related demand on GeForce sales. FE 2 stated that Huang brought up miners’ preference for GeForce GPUs during at least two different Quarterly Business Reviews at NVIDIA’s Santa Clara headquarters in 2017, which FE 2 attended with Huang and other business unit, sales, marketing, and product management leaders. Specifically, Huang acknowledged that NVIDIA could not get the cryptocurrency miners to buy the professional and more expensive Quadro and Tesla cards because miners did not care about “what the pro card stands for” and were only interested in raw cost and “cranking out algorithms at the lowest cost.” FE 2 also recalled that when Huang stated that miners were buying GeForce GPUs instead of the professional cards, the information came as no surprise to FE 2 or any of the other NVIDIA executives in the room. 3. Huang Received Weekly “Top 5” Emails Highlighting the Impact of CryptoRelated Demand on GeForce Sales Around the World 94. Throughout the Class Period, Huang also received continuous reports of crypto-related GeForce sales in an internal reporting system that he had created called “Top 5” emails.
90. FE 5 stated that crypto-mining and its effect on GeForce demand was a “hot topic” at these meetings for different regions during the second half of 2017 and first half of 2018. FE 5 gave the Director of Sales for Europe as an example of one executive who discussed crypto-related demand for GeForce GPUs at these gatherings. Attendees also discussed forecasting predictions, including forecasts of GPU demand from cryptocurrency miners. FE 5 recalled that, beginning in the summer of 2018, the Quarterly Business Review meetings involved discussion of the decline in mining-related demand, which was negatively affecting GeForce sales. FE 5 explained that the sales data and forecasts presented at the regional meetings, including cryptocurrency-related demand, was then sent directly to Huang.
So I read most of the allegations in that lawsuit and I have to wonder, how fucking dumb were the plaintiffs? Everyone knew NVIDIAs stock price and sales were temporarily surging because of the cryptocurrency boom at the time, how did these retards not know this? Look at what they claim in their lawsuit:

NVIDIA’s capacity to easily absorb volatility in crypto-related demand; and (4) Defendants’ ability to manage fluctuations in inventory resulting from crypto-related demand volatility. These materially false and misleading statements caused NVIDIA’s common stock to trade at artificially inflated prices. Before Defendants revealed the truth through the disclosures on August 16, 2018, and November 15, 2018, the market believed NVIDIA’s statements to investors. The disclosure of previously misrepresented and concealed facts about these and other matters caused the price of NVIDIA’s common stock to decline markedly, wiping out billions of dollars in shareholder value.
So they're claiming they lost lots of money in stock valuation because of the cryptobust. The problem is NVIDIA stock is higher now than it ever was:

56c5e365b26136fcf3062d9ba9ee5412.png

If NVIDIA misrepresented the value of their datacenter, AI, gaming and other segments, then why is the stock value still climbing with revenue holding? The lawsuit even mentions that as part of this Class lawsuit, that individual losses are so insignificant that it wouldn't be worth it for them to file a lawsuit on their own so these guys are doing it on their behalf. What they want as relief is the best part:

1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526272883 Case No. 4:18-cv-07669-HSG FIRST AMENDED CONSOLIDATED CLASS ACTION COMPLAINT FOR VIOLATIONS OF THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS XII.PRAYER FOR RELIEF WHEREFORE, Lead Plaintiffs pray for relief and judgment as follows: A.Declaring the action to be a proper class action pursuant to Rule 23(a) and (b)(3) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure on behalf of the Class defined herein; B.Awarding all damages and other remedies available under the Exchange Act in favor of Lead Plaintiffs and all members of the Class against Defendants in an amount to be proven at trial, including interest thereon; C.Awarding Lead Plaintiffs and the Class their reasonable costs and expenses incurred in this action, including attorneys’ fees and expert fees; and D.Such other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.
This is nothing but an attempt at a money grab and hopefully it gets shot down right away.
 
