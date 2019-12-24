NVIDIA Shows That Their GeForce RTX GPUs Are Much Faster & Powerful Than Next-Gen Consoles

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 24, 2019 at 2:40 PM.

    erek

    erek

    More marketing nonsense. Of course!

    "NVIDIA has refined the quality of ray tracing and feature sets such as DLSS and in several titles while AMD's first show in the ray-tracing era has yet to be publicly demonstrated.

    NVIDIA states that notebook gaming is one of the fastest-growing markets and is even growing at a faster rate than the desktop segment. Jensen stated that there are currently a total of 200 million active gamers around the globe who are running NVIDIA GeForce GPUs, & while most of them are desktop users, the notebook segment is increasing every day."

    https://wccftech.com/nvidia-shows-t...-much-faster-powerful-than-next-gen-consoles/
     
  Dec 24, 2019 at 3:04 PM
    Dark12

    Dark12 [H]ard|Gawd

    This makes nv look like a very insecure man child
     
  Dec 24, 2019 at 3:18 PM
    odditory

    odditory [H]ardness Supreme

    If you take WCCFs schizofrenic clickbait at face value, sure.

    Except Nvidia's presentation was about the growth of gaming laptops. WCCF somehow took that and twisted it around into a narrative that it had something to do with consoles.

    But why not, weeeeee
     
  Dec 24, 2019 at 3:20 PM
    5150Joker

    5150Joker 2[H]4U

    $500 console with an APU more powerful than 2070 vs max q laptop with 2080 that costs $2000. Hmm..
     
