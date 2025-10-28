  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

NVIDIA Shows Next-Gen Vera Rubin Superchip For The First Time, Two Massive GPUs Primed For Production Next Year

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,967
“Jensen also stated that the Rubin GPUs are back in the labs, which means that these are the very first samples produced at TSMC (Taiwan). Each GPU is surrounded by lots of power circuitry, and from earlier posts, we know that each chip will feature 8 HBM4 sites and two Reticle-sized GPU dies. The Vera CPU will feature 88 custom ARM cores with 176 threads.

Talking about the roll-out plan, Jensen revealed that he expects Rubin GPUs to enter mass production stage around the same time next year or earlier, so Q3 or Q4 2026. All of this is happening while NVIDIA's Blackwell Ultra "GB300" Superchip platforms are rolling out at full speed.

NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL144 System - Launching in 2H 2026​

In terms of specifications, the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL144 platform will utilize two new chips. The Rubin GPU will make use of two Reticle-sized chips, with up to 50 PFLOPs of FP4 performance and 288 GB of next-gen HBM4 memory. These chips will be equipped alongside an 88-core Vera CPU with a custom Arm architecture, 176 threads, and up to 1.8 TB/s of NVLINK-C2C interconnect.

2025-03-18_23-37-09.png
In terms of performance scaling, the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL144 platform will feature 3.6 Exaflops of FP4 inference and 1.2 Exaflops of FP8 Training capabilities, a 3.3x increase over GB300 NVL72, 13 TB/s of HBM4 memory with 75 TB of fast memory, a 60% uplift over GB300 and 2x the NVLINK and CX9 capabilities, rated at up to 260 TB/s and 28.8 TB/s, respectively.

NVIDIA Rubin Ultra NVL576 System - Launching in 2H 2027​

The second platform will be arriving in the second half of 2027 and will be called Rubin Ultra. This platform will scale the NVL system from 144 to 576. The architecture for the CPU remains the same, but the Rubin Ultra GPU will feature four reticle-sized chips, offering up to 100 PFLOPS of FP4 and a total HBM4e capacity of 1 TB scattered across 16 HBM sites.”

Source: https://wccftech.com/nvidia-shows-n...erchip-two-massive-gpus-production-next-year/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top