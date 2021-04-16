Nvidia shortage to last most of 2021

I already posted this deep down in a long-running thread, where many people could miss this, so I thought I should start a new thread here.
This is an official statement from an NVidia VP and CFO. https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/n...-to-last-for-the-bigger-part-of-the-year.html
Of course, this GPU shortage must be making her job very easy this year.
