NVIDIA Shift GTC to Online Event, Citing Coronavirus Concerns

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,456
Covid-19? :(

"In the press note, NVIDIA also said that NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote address, which will be available exclusively by livestream. All those who registered for a GTC pass will receive a full refund. This is yet another event that has been impacted by the recent virus outbreak that has the world's economies teetering, but for the more cynical among us, it could be the beginning of a new way of doing this sorts of events: online, rather than locally, thus reducing the required investment and logistics usually associated with such."

https://www.techpowerup.com/264414/nvidia-shift-gtc-to-online-event-citing-coronavirus-concerns
 
L

Lakados

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
1,986
Honestly it is the correct thing to do. Will it save them money, sure but not a lot we are talking like 2 maybe 3 new leather jackets worth but chances are that if they did hold the event there would have been a lot of no show's as things are getting worse faster than better.
 
D

defaultluser

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 14, 2006
Messages
13,013
I'm not surprised. It's going to be a couple more months before we know if we have a handle on this or not. Since most people who care already view the event online, this is an acceptable alternative.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top