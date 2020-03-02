erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Dec 19, 2005
- 4,456
Covid-19?
"In the press note, NVIDIA also said that NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote address, which will be available exclusively by livestream. All those who registered for a GTC pass will receive a full refund. This is yet another event that has been impacted by the recent virus outbreak that has the world's economies teetering, but for the more cynical among us, it could be the beginning of a new way of doing this sorts of events: online, rather than locally, thus reducing the required investment and logistics usually associated with such."
https://www.techpowerup.com/264414/nvidia-shift-gtc-to-online-event-citing-coronavirus-concerns
