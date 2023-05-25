Nvidia shares soar nearly 30% as sales forecast jumps on 4060 Ti beat

A picture is worth a thousand words, so here’s 2000+ words
""No company can build a state-of-the-art AI datacenter without the technology and all the software of a (cloud computing provider), but we have all that capability," Huang said. "The enterprise is a very, very different market."

Gaming chip revenue beat Wall Street expectations at $2.24 billion versus estimates of $1.97 billion, according to FactSet data.

Net income rose to $2.04 billion, or 82 cents per share, from $1.62 billion, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.09 per share in the first quarter, beating estimates of 92 cents."

My favorite comment I read about this said Nvidia's market cap jumped higher than all the revenue they have ever earned.
 
Tell me the stock market makes absolutely no sense without telling me it makes no sense...
 
Very close to 1 Trillion now

“That increased its stock market value by about $200 billion to over $960 billion,”
 
