Nvidia shares soar nearly 30% as sales forecast jumps on 4060 Ti beat

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,508
A picture is worth a thousand words, so here’s 2000+ words
""No company can build a state-of-the-art AI datacenter without the technology and all the software of a (cloud computing provider), but we have all that capability," Huang said. "The enterprise is a very, very different market."
Gaming chip revenue beat Wall Street expectations at $2.24 billion versus estimates of $1.97 billion, according to FactSet data.
Net income rose to $2.04 billion, or 82 cents per share, from $1.62 billion, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.09 per share in the first quarter, beating estimates of 92 cents."
Source: https://www.reuters.com/technology/...d-quarter-revenue-above-estimates-2023-05-24/
""No company can build a state-of-the-art AI datacenter without the technology and all the software of a (cloud computing provider), but we have all that capability," Huang said. "The enterprise is a very, very different market."
Gaming chip revenue beat Wall Street expectations at $2.24 billion versus estimates of $1.97 billion, according to FactSet data.
Net income rose to $2.04 billion, or 82 cents per share, from $1.62 billion, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.09 per share in the first quarter, beating estimates of 92 cents."
Source: https://www.reuters.com/technology/...d-quarter-revenue-above-estimates-2023-05-24/
Last edited: