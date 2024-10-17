NVIDIA Set to Unveil Next-Gen RTX 5090 with Unprecedented 2.9 GHz Speed

“The RTX 5090 is tipped to be the fastest "out-of-the-box" GPU on the market, boasting a base frequency nearing 2.9 GHz, 32 GB of VRAM, and over 21,000 cores. These impressive specs have led to rumors of a steep price tag, with figures as high as $2,500 floated for the RXT 5090, and over $1,000 for the RTX 5080. However, these price points are now being dismissed as exaggerated.

As NVIDIA prepares for the official launch, it is currently briefing partners on the specifications and configurations, but no official pricing has been decided. Pricing will likely be established close to launch, following NVIDIA's tradition of aligning initial reviews and releases with the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). The MSRP is particularly significant as it sets the cost basis for NVIDIA's Founders Edition designs.”

Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nvidia-set-unveil-next-gen-145643682.html
 
Deal
If you live so close just walk or bike to work and shit there. Take advantage of all their amenities, use their electricity, toilet paper, etc. The amount you could cut back on HVAC use at home over a year could probably cover a 5090.
 
If you find than a $100 rebate versus the previous xx90 (that had an hard time being in stock when sold for msrp) if Nvidia goes up to 512 bits and what look like some monster over 700mm die would suck.... reality will not be nice.
 
Dudhunter said:
Is it realistic to think that the 5090 will need more than a 1000 watt psu?
depends on what cpu and what it do at the same time, 600w seem a natural limit for a gpu they would not go over and probably not get that close while playing game either and if it is to play game with say a 7800x3d, 1000 watt should be enough, need being an important word here.
 
yeap, those prices are way exaggerated. its 2499 for 5090 and 999 for 5080
 
Lakados said:
Honestly they could do $1999 and I doubt it would hurt sales any at all, what’s the alternative?
If I had to bet over/under $2k, I'd bet the over, at least on nonFE cards as I'd also bet that NVidia undercuts their AIB partners again
 
pendragon1 said:
https://hardforum.com/threads/2-500-rtx-5090-60-faster-than-4090.2033645/page-20#post-1045974677
Why do we have that, when we have this

Nebell said:
Continuing on for the third time :)
Last thread RTX 4xxx / RX 7xxx

New high end probably about 30-35% faster at 4k and high-end and cheaper. But not at 3080 price. I think 5080 will hit closer to $999.
AMD more competitive this time around.
This gen was an anomaly, Nvidia released 4090 because they expected AMD to be more competitive.
New cards coming out in April-May 2025.
I refuse to pay more then a grand for a GPU ever. I can't justify that. It's not making me money.... And what game is going to look or run so much better to justify it.
When I was young and poor I bought celerons to oc. When I was older and less poor I bought better cooling for some more of. Now that I am even older and a bit less poor still. I don't need to goose low and mid range parts cause I have to.... But I wanna. Lol NV and AMD for that matter can stuff the 1k graphics cards.
 
A years worth of Blackwell chips for datacenter use have already been sold. That means they are going to be manufacturing a LOT of these, which means the inadequate chips that get passed on down to make 5090's etc will be plentiful. I expect it to be under $2000 and might even be same price that the 4090 launched at. They will want to sell them as fast as they can, sitting on the inventory is a bad idea as their value will depreciate over time. In 3 years they could use them as lower end parts in a 6xxx series but the price will be lower than they can sell for now. So you can expect they will be priced to sell.

It would take beyond amazing yields to reduce the quantity that are used for GPU's, and result in a higher price.
 
ChadD said:
I refuse to pay more then a grand for a GPU ever. I can't justify that. It's not making me money.... And what game is going to look or run so much better to justify it.
When I was young and poor I bought celerons to oc. When I was older and less poor I bought better cooling for some more of. Now that I am even older and a bit less poor still. I don't need to goose low and mid range parts cause I have to.... But I wanna. Lol NV and AMD for that matter can stuff the 1k graphics cards.
Nothing wrong with that, particularly since lower end GPUs still can produce great looking graphics. I mean hell, integrated graphics do serviceable 3D these days. While I have a high-end card and like doing that, it is an extravagance and not necessary. Games are still very enjoyable and look very good on lesser cards. Nothing wrong with having sensible limits about how much you want to spend on a hobby.
 
sfsuphysics said:
If I had to bet over/under $2k, I'd bet the over, at least on nonFE cards as I'd also bet that NVidia undercuts their AIB partners again
Given how few AIB’s even have manufacturing capacity outside of China there’s a chance that many of the AIB’s won’t even be capable of releasing a 5080 or 5090 card.

Foxconn is building a new flagship facility in Mexico who will be essentially dedicated to building Nvidia’s cards.
 
Lakados said:
Given how few AIB’s even have manufacturing capacity outside of China there’s a chance that many of the AIB’s won’t even be capable of releasing a 5080 or 5090 card.
Section 301 that exclude gpu of tarrif will still be on I think, until june 2025.
https://www.pcmag.com/news/us-wont-impose-tariffs-on-graphics-cards-from-china-for-another-year#:~:text=A closer reading of the,, until May 31, 2025.

And in term of big no-no, not tarrif, from my understanding the limit is all about selling in China, not making them ?
 
LukeTbk said:
Section 301 that exclude gpu of tarrif will still be on I think, until june 2025.
https://www.pcmag.com/news/us-wont-impose-tariffs-on-graphics-cards-from-china-for-another-year#:~:text=A closer reading of the,, until May 31, 2025.

And in term of big no-no, not tarrif, from my understanding the limit is all about selling in China, not making them ?
https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...hina-export-restrictions-starting-november-17

"Of course, restricting exports of RTX 4090 cards to China also means that manufacturing of RTX 4090 cards in China also gets blocked. Third-party AIB (add-in board) partners, including Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, and more, would have to potentially shift all assembly of RTX 4090 products to other regions, like Taiwan. There's a cost to doing the work elsewhere, and, conceivably, that would thus impact pricing."

This is why Nvidia made this deal with Foxconn
https://www.reuters.com/technology/...anufacturing-facility-for-nvidias-2024-10-08/

Asus and a few others tried to get ahead of it by building new facilities in India
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...et-up-india-factory/articleshow/103794247.cms
but there are serious quality assurance issues there that haven't been addressed and I am not sure those facilities are online yet.

Nvidia has long been vocal about how the AIBs aren't keeping up their end of the bargain and this is likely the start of Nvidia cutting them out more.
 
1337Goat said:
I hope the RTX 5090 is less than $1000 USD. =)
I guarantee it will be!
...in 4 years
...on eBay
...AS/IS.

SomeGiantIdiot said:
Monkey paw: Wish granted but USD deflation caused toilet paper, milk, bread, and gas to be 25x the price they are now.
This doesn't entirely make sense, but I like your humor. :) Inflation would raise the price.
 
LukeTbk said:
depends on what cpu and what it do at the same time, 600w seem a natural limit for a gpu they would not go over and probably not get that close while playing game either and if it is to play game with say a 7800x3d, 1000 watt should be enough, need being an important word here.
Remember when 3dfx was using external power bricks for the Voodoo5? With the popularity of ITX systems it might be the right time for someone to start looking into that again. :oldman:
 
Bankie said:
Remember when 3dfx was using external power bricks for the Voodoo5? With the popularity of ITX systems it might be the right time for someone to start looking into that again. :oldman:
It's not an issue , my sfx 750W psu runs my 4090 fine even with OC , and there are 1000W sfx ones as well
maybe for intel platform it could be a bigger issue.
 
erek said:
If true that means we will be seeing Boost speeds up to 3.4Ghz, more when overclocked. That's 17% more clockspeed. Multiply that by whatever other improvements, the new gen's performance might exceed guesstimates.
 
GoodBoy said:
If true that means we will be seeing Boost speeds up to 3.4Ghz, more when overclocked. That's 17% more clockspeed. Multiply that by whatever other improvements, the new gen's performance might exceed guesstimates.
What would be the benefit to gamers to have a gpu that's an order of magnitude more performant than the best alternative option? More fps and max settings on 4k?
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
What would be the benefit to gamers to have a gpu that's an order of magnitude more performant than the best alternative option? More fps and max settings on 4k?
For existing games just more fps, but the benefit would be the ability to do better looking games. We are still a long way off from where we'd like to be with things like path tracing. If we had a card that was an order of magnitude better (this won't be, it'll be less than double) it would mean we could throw an order of magnitude more rays which would improve image quality a lot.
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
What would be the benefit to gamers to have a gpu that's an order of magnitude more performant than the best alternative option? More fps and max settings on 4k?
That will tend to be only it, faster at higher resolution at a bit higher details for those easy to code as something that can scale higher that what it's pratical.

Once a PS6-xbox X2 launch if they still target 900p/1200p @ 60fps, 1400-1800p @ 30fps, a 5090 could be barely enough to do 4k-80fps comfortably

If we say that a ps5 is about a 6650xt, if you want to run a typical ps5 game that about 1440p-30fps at 75 fps 4k, you are drawing 2.5 time more pixel, that could need a 7900xtx, if you want 120 fps that 4xtime more pixel, gpu to do that does not exist yet and thus we see more and more dlss needed to play game at 4k, high detail even with a 4090.

Sycraft said:
For existing games just more fps, but the benefit would be the ability to do better looking games.
That more what broad sellers can do than the halo product, too.
 
Sycraft said:
For existing games just more fps, but the benefit would be the ability to do better looking games. We are still a long way off from where we'd like to be with things like path tracing. If we had a card that was an order of magnitude better (this won't be, it'll be less than double) it would mean we could throw an order of magnitude more rays which would improve image quality a lot.
Your answer is really the heart of the issue to me. Are devs gonna make games no one else can really use with absurd texture packs?
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
Your answer is really the heart of the issue to me. Are devs gonna make games no one else can really use with absurd texture packs?
No but because they tend to target 1440p-30fps, 1000p60 fps on a console generation that has competent GPU, there is a lot of room, and some of tech are made to scale with gpu power rather easily in term of effort.

How much more code do you have if you offer 0.5, 1 or 2 rays by pixels to offer 4 rays as well for example, same goes for bounce or rays distance. I think Nanite is also something that can scale a lot with hardware, with all the work already pre-done.

But it cannot be really that transformative, I would not imagine, maybe real time generative asset could do that
 
Marees said:
5090 = $1900 ?

https://x.com/BitsAndChipsEng/status/1858429628550910065
$1900 MSRP is my bet for several reasons. First, it keeps the price under the psychological threshold of $2000 (although remember, MSRP is just a marketing ploy at this point: actual street prices will be notably higher). Second, it's a somewhat defendable price increase (with arguments falling back on inflation, more RAM, produciton costs). Lastly, nV gets to claim it's well under the $2500 rumor their guerilla leaks have been pushing.
 
