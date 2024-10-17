NVIDIA Set to Unveil Next-Gen RTX 5090 with Unprecedented 2.9 GHz Speed

A years worth of Blackwell chips for datacenter use have already been sold. That means they are going to be manufacturing a LOT of these, which means the inadequate chips that get passed on down to make 5090's etc will be plentiful. I expect it to be under $2000 and might even be same price that the 4090 launched at. They will want to sell them as fast as they can, sitting on the inventory is a bad idea as their value will depreciate over time. In 3 years they could use them as lower end parts in a 6xxx series but the price will be lower than they can sell for now. So you can expect they will be priced to sell.



It would take beyond amazing yields to reduce the quantity that are used for GPU's, and result in a higher price.