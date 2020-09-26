Nvidia scalper threadcapping bullshit

So we had a 3090 scalper and I posted this in the FS thread:

I’d honestly consider it, I don’t think this is an unfair offer. The real problem is the buyer will NOT have a warranty, Nvidia warranties are non-transferable. That’s the real issue in my eyes.
I defended the scalpers $400 price gauge but only mentioned that the buyer wouldn't have a warranty, something the scalper did NOT disclose.

If that's considered Threadcapping around here tthen might as well ban me right now. That's BULLSHIT.
 
I'll miss this place when I'm banned but it is what it is. It's been going downhill since Kyle abandoned us.
 
FS threads are not discussion threads and anything posted not directly related to you buying the item is considered a thread crap...if you dont like that by all means go away.....
Im locking this thread and leaving you alone, but I cant say what anyone else might do.....
 
