Nvidia scalper threadcapping bullshit

So we had a 3090 scalper and I posted this in the FS thread:



I’d honestly consider it, I don’t think this is an unfair offer. The real problem is the buyer will NOT have a warranty, Nvidia warranties are non-transferable. That’s the real issue in my eyes.

I defended the scalpers $400 price gauge but only mentioned that the buyer wouldn't have a warranty, something the scalper did NOT disclose.



If that's considered Threadcapping around here tthen might as well ban me right now. That's BULLSHIT.