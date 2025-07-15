  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Nvidia says it will resume sale of key AI chip to China

Nvidia (NVDA) said it plans to resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chip to China, days after its CEO, who is visiting Beijing, met US President Donald Trump.

Nvidia’s AI chips have been a key focus of US export controls designed to keep the most advanced chips out of Chinese hands amid national security concerns, restrictions that the US-listed company said would cut its revenue by $15 billion.

The world’s most valuable firm is filing applications with the US government to resume sales to China of the H20 graphics processing unit (GPU), and expects to get the licenses soon, Nvidia said in a statement.

“The US government has assured NVIDIA that licenses will be granted, and NVIDIA hopes to start deliveries soon,” it said.
