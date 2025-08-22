  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
NVIDIA "Rubin" Platform Enters Trial Production at TSMC, CEO Jensen Huang Confirms

"Rubin will adopt chiplet partitioning for the first time in NVIDIA's product line and is planned for TSMC's N3P process with CoWoS-L packaging. Memory is expected to transition to next-generation HBM4 stacks to sustain higher bandwidth, featuring a custom base die. The physical compute die layout will utilize a larger reticle area compared to the current generation. NVIDIA says it is coordinating hardware changes with software updates, including compiler and runtime improvements that will leverage the new topology. The company projects market introductions around 2026 for Rubin and 2027 for Rubin Ultra, depending on trial production and yields. Early validation is already underway, covering thermal, power, and interconnect scenarios. The Rubin transition from Blackwell is shaping up to be a big step, and in the new generation of AI token factories, we need more powerful chips with million-scale data centers."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340207/...-production-at-tsmc-ceo-jensen-huang-confirms
 
