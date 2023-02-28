NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution Tested, "Amazing" Video Upscaling in Your Browser | That Barely Makes a Difference

schoolslave said: You can scale the content by duplicating pixels evenly in all directions or add vertical/horizontal bars and keep the original size. However, none of this addresses the fact that lossy compression by definition loses details so there is no way to get them back accurately without the original source - mathematically impossible. Period. Click to expand...

schoolslave said: I’d rather watch the original content as-is than some made-up version based on AI models. Click to expand...

That seem obviously fall to me, to take a very easy example.Say text with a known font was filmed, the video compressed and goes back to you, if something would be intelligent to recognize that it is text, the font and the letter it would be obviously possible to reconstruct the original, fully or in part, maybe ever better than the original video capture was able to capture it (thing what scanned document where able to do in the past, we could go from a word file, print it, scan it, read the scan and go back to better than the actual printed quality a perfect word file document), same for a stop sign or electric wire.I think we will agree here ?And I feel that would be true for human hair, eyes, building side, road side, cars, table and many other common trained pattern.Well yes, (if both the sellers and you can afford it, it would be impractical) every video you consumme will be heavily compressed and decompressed by you to play back, the question being about the best way to do it, not if we will do it.Say the vendor and me, agree on a 15mbs budget, it is quite possible, I think even likely that it can be better for it to send me 15mbs of 1080p and me to upscale it to 4k than for it to send me 4k directly instead, with that variable shifting to say around 50mbs where it would be better to send native directly (but would still be just has much compressed, has you send 4 time the pixels without 4 times more data)