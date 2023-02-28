NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution Tested, "Amazing" Video Upscaling in Your Browser | That Barely Makes a Difference

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,634
Finally arrived:
"Similar to the well received NVIDIA Shield TV, which could take 720p or 1080p content and upscale it to 4K at up to 30 frames per second using the AI hardware within the Tegra X1+, RTX VSR is a further development of this technology. Using the more powerful hardware on modern RTX graphics cards, RTX VSR automatically upscales content played from within your browser between 360p and 1440p, to 4K, improving detail and removing the compression artifacts streamed content is known for.
NVIDIA's RTX VSR FAQ and blog post answers some common questions and provides further details on how the technology works.
You can take a look at NVIDIA's comparison video or try enabling the feature yourself to decide how well NVIDIA's efforts have paid off. As we've seen with other AI based deep learning solutions, the technology will continue to improve with time. In it's current state, RTX VSR seems particularly well suited for increasing the clarity of videos uploaded at lower resolutions or bitrates, such as older videos or live streamed content from Twitch or YouTube. Those using capped or slower network connections limiting their streaming options should also appreciate being able to efficiently consume content without sacrificing too much in image quality. I can't wait to see where the iterative path leads, as this technology could be as impactful in video media as AI based upscalers were for gaming!"
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305296/...ested-amazing-video-upscaling-in-your-browser
"Similar to the well received NVIDIA Shield TV, which could take 720p or 1080p content and upscale it to 4K at up to 30 frames per second using the AI hardware within the Tegra X1+, RTX VSR is a further development of this technology. Using the more powerful hardware on modern RTX graphics cards, RTX VSR automatically upscales content played from within your browser between 360p and 1440p, to 4K, improving detail and removing the compression artifacts streamed content is known for.
NVIDIA's RTX VSR FAQ and blog post answers some common questions and provides further details on how the technology works.
You can take a look at NVIDIA's comparison video or try enabling the feature yourself to decide how well NVIDIA's efforts have paid off. As we've seen with other AI based deep learning solutions, the technology will continue to improve with time. In it's current state, RTX VSR seems particularly well suited for increasing the clarity of videos uploaded at lower resolutions or bitrates, such as older videos or live streamed content from Twitch or YouTube. Those using capped or slower network connections limiting their streaming options should also appreciate being able to efficiently consume content without sacrificing too much in image quality. I can't wait to see where the iterative path leads, as this technology could be as impactful in video media as AI based upscalers were for gaming!"
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305296/...ested-amazing-video-upscaling-in-your-browser