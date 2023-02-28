NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution Tested, "Amazing" Video Upscaling in Your Browser | That Barely Makes a Difference

Finally arrived:

"Similar to the well received NVIDIA Shield TV, which could take 720p or 1080p content and upscale it to 4K at up to 30 frames per second using the AI hardware within the Tegra X1+, RTX VSR is a further development of this technology. Using the more powerful hardware on modern RTX graphics cards, RTX VSR automatically upscales content played from within your browser between 360p and 1440p, to 4K, improving detail and removing the compression artifacts streamed content is known for.

NVIDIA's RTX VSR FAQ and blog post answers some common questions and provides further details on how the technology works.

You can take a look at NVIDIA's comparison video or try enabling the feature yourself to decide how well NVIDIA's efforts have paid off. As we've seen with other AI based deep learning solutions, the technology will continue to improve with time. In it's current state, RTX VSR seems particularly well suited for increasing the clarity of videos uploaded at lower resolutions or bitrates, such as older videos or live streamed content from Twitch or YouTube. Those using capped or slower network connections limiting their streaming options should also appreciate being able to efficiently consume content without sacrificing too much in image quality. I can't wait to see where the iterative path leads, as this technology could be as impactful in video media as AI based upscalers were for gaming!"



Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305296/...ested-amazing-video-upscaling-in-your-browser
 
lol “upscaling” - no what we’re doing is taking guesses at how to fill in details left out by lossy (and/or too aggressive) compression. That’s not upscaling but instead making shit up - ie. upshitting.

Anyone else remember a fundamental of computing: GIGO?
 
erek said:
seems to be a giant "meh"
Not many people would pay anything to enable it from what I have seen, but at least the result is good enough to be quite obvious and not needing a label for you to know.

The difference between vsr2 and 4 too.... not so sure.
 
schoolslave said:
lol “upscaling” - no what we’re doing is taking guesses at how to fill in details left out by lossy (and/or too aggressive) compression. That’s not upscaling but instead making shit up - ie. upshitting.
What you propose to happen if you have a 4k LCD type monitor and someone stream a less than 4k native signal ?

Without having an CRT, upscaling will necessarily happen, the decision is how-who does it (cpu-gpu, your monitor, etc...) not if you can't possibly not do it.
 
LukeTbk said:
What you propose to happen if you have a 4k LCD type monitor and someone stream a less than 4k native signal ?

Without having an CRT, upscaling will necessarily happen, the decision of how-who does it (cpu-gpu, your monitor, etc...)
You can scale the content by duplicating pixels evenly in all directions or add vertical/horizontal bars and keep the original size. However, none of this addresses the fact that lossy compression by definition loses details so there is no way to get them back accurately without the original source - mathematically impossible. Period.

I’d rather watch the original content as-is than some made-up version based on AI models.
 
LukeTbk said:
What you propose to happen if you have a 4k LCD type monitor and someone stream a less than 4k native signal ?

Without having an CRT, upscaling will necessarily happen, the decision of how-who does it (cpu-gpu, your monitor, etc...)
There is also the case for legacy titles, what if you want to spin up some 20-year-old game on your new 32" 4K screen?

I have a large catalog that doesn't even support 16:9 let alone 4K, even playing those on a large 1440p screen looks bad.
This goes a long way to correct that issue.
 
schoolslave said:
You can scale the content by duplicating pixels evenly in all directions or add vertical/horizontal bars and keep the original size. However, none of this addresses the fact that lossy compression by definition loses details so there is no way to get them back accurately without the original source - mathematically impossible. Period.
That seem obviously fall to me, to take a very easy example.

Say text with a known font was filmed, the video compressed and goes back to you, if something would be intelligent to recognize that it is text, the font and the letter it would be obviously possible to reconstruct the original, fully or in part, maybe ever better than the original video capture was able to capture it (thing what scanned document where able to do in the past, we could go from a word file, print it, scan it, read the scan and go back to better than the actual printed quality a perfect word file document), same for a stop sign or electric wire.
I think we will agree here ?
And I feel that would be true for human hair, eyes, building side, road side, cars, table and many other common trained pattern.

schoolslave said:
I’d rather watch the original content as-is than some made-up version based on AI models.
Well yes, (if both the sellers and you can afford it, it would be impractical) every video you consumme will be heavily compressed and decompressed by you to play back, the question being about the best way to do it, not if we will do it.

Say the vendor and me, agree on a 15mbs budget, it is quite possible, I think even likely that it can be better for it to send me 15mbs of 1080p and me to upscale it to 4k than for it to send me 4k directly instead, with that variable shifting to say around 50mbs where it would be better to send native directly (but would still be just has much compressed, has you send 4 time the pixels without 4 times more data)
 
LukeTbk said:
That seem obviously fall to me, to take a very easy example.

Say text with a known font was filmed, the video compressed and goes back to you, if something would be intelligent to recognize that it is text, the font and the letter it would be obviously possible to reconstruct the original, fully or in part, maybe ever better than the video capture, same for a stop sign or electric wire.
I think we will agree here ?
And I feel that would be true for human hair, eyes, building side, road side, cars, table and many other common trained pattern.
Sure in this contrived case I agree with a caveat - we’re talking about visual reconstruction of a font or shape but we still could never exactly match the original source in terms of bits and bytes. Maybe that’s ok, especially in a case like this, but in general I think AI is a misapplication to upscaling/content “restoration” like this.

The proper application in my opinion is using AI to figure out the variables for highest compression to quality ratio per individual stream (based on heuristics like bandwidth budget, desired quality etc). There’s a reason Netflix and friends closely guard and protect their encoded streams compared to the decoded content. The compressed stream is worth “more” ie the “secret sauce”.
 
OutOfPhase

OutOfPhase

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 11, 2005
Messages
5,693
schoolslave said:
Sure in this contrived case I agree with a caveat - we’re talking about visual reconstruction of a font or shape but we still could never exactly match the original source in terms of bits and bytes. Maybe that’s ok, especially in a case like this, but in general I think AI is a misapplication to upscaling/content “restoration” like this.

The proper application in my opinion is using AI to figure out the variables for highest compression to quality ratio per individual stream (based on heuristics like bandwidth budget, desired quality etc). There’s a reason Netflix and friends closely guard and protect their encoded streams compared to the decoded content. The compressed stream is worth “more” ie the “secret sauce”.
Just having fun with this topic :

What streams do you have that have lossless streaming of original source material? Is the source material truly lossless?
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
11,442
Sounds like a great tech, but why did they have to ruin it by making it browser-only, and even worse, only available in chromium-based browsers?
 
OutOfPhase

OutOfPhase

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 11, 2005
Messages
5,693
erek said:
what about beyond apparent lossless toward Raw Uncompressed?
Still going devil's advocate - is quantization loss not considered loss?

(Really not making a position here - just having fun with the idea of what is the source of truth)
 
erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,634
LukeTbk said:
Not many people would pay anything to enable it from what I have seen, but at least the result is good enough to be quite obvious and not needing a label for you to know.

The difference between vsr2 and 4 too.... not so sure.
remember for the NV40 series when they charged for NVIDIA PureVideo? it was also catastrophically broken in silicon for some variants:

PureVideo Decoder https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/dvd-decoder/

1677623601414.png



NV40 broken video processor | [H]ard|Forum​



Oct 11, 2004 — The Video Processor (soon to receive a true marketing name) on the NV40 was somewhat broken, although it featured MPEG 2 decode acceleration
 
X

xenium

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 15, 2006
Messages
1,942
Tested this with a 3080. Driving a 4k120hz monitor, every 1080p 60fps source I tested draws ~340w, at Quality 4 settings. In other words, be mindful when using this with high res/fps sources and high quality levels.

GotNoRice said:
Sounds like a great tech, but why did they have to ruin it by making it browser-only, and even worse, only available in chromium-based browsers?
It works with MPC-HC and BE as well

https://github.com/emoose/VideoRenderer/releases/tag/rtx-1.0


Edit: For my own curiosity I tested all the settings/sources with a random youtube video. From what I've heard and personal experience, the difference between Quality 1/2 and 4 settings is nearly indistinguishable. YMMV, check it out yourself and decide if it's worth the hundreds of extra watts.

Note, the 1440p/Quality 4 result was hitting the ~375w power limit of the card. It would likely draw well over 400w if the PL was raised.

rtx.png
 
